9:30 a.m. Panel: Deep Doc Secrets. Visiting filmmakers share stories. Free at Old Town Playhouse.
Noon, Film School: Filmmaking, Bollywood Style. Study the culture, music, dances and other elements of Indian filmmaking. Cost is $5. Northwestern Michigan College Scholars Hall.
3 p.m. Film School: Reel Resumes with Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Troy Hale. Learn to engage an audience with short films. Cost is $5. Northwestern Michigan College Scholars Hall.
9:15 p.m. Open Space: A free showing of “Woodstock” at West Grand Traverse Bay. The rock documentary is rated R.
