Film Festival schedule: 08/04/2019

Sunday's schedule

9:30 a.m. Panel: Cinema Saves the World. A free discussion at Old Town Playhouse.

9:30 p.m. Open Space: The Closing Night Bash features the PG film "Mary Poppins Returns." Free at West Grand Traverse Bay.
