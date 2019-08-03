Today’s schedule
Noon, Film School: Why Can’t I Just Put That in My Film or YouTube Video? Learn about copyrights and lawsuits that can relate to filmmaking. Cost is $5. Northwestern Michigan College Scholars Hall.
3 p.m. Panel: The Comedy Panel features host Doug Benson and filmmakers. This event is free at Old Town Playhouse.
3 p.m. Film School: Filmmaker Networking in Michigan. A casual forum for local and statewide filmmakers. Free at Northwestern Michigan College Scholars Hall.
9:30 p.m. Open Space: A free showing of the PG-13 film “Captain Marvel” at West Grand Traverse Bay.
