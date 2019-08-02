9:30 a.m. Panel: Movies and the 2020 Election. Discuss the role of film in upcoming political conversations. Free event at Old Town Playhouse.
Noon, Film School: Landing the Part: Open Auditions. Get audition tips and practice an audition. Cost is $5. Northwestern Michigan College Scholars Hall.
3 p.m. Film School: Hybrid Filmmaking. Learn how to combine documentary and narrative techniques. Cost is $5. Northwestern Michigan College Scholars Hall.
9:30 p.m. Open Space: Watch People’s Choice winner “Back to the Future” (rated PG) at West Grand Traverse Bay. This screening is free.
