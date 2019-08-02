Outtakes
- @kathygriffin tweeted: “Headed to @TCFF with the one and only @LilyTomlin! We’ll be there to promote our films. I’m a lucky girl!”
- Among the props used in Diversions’ display window honoring the Film Festival’s tribute to Woodstock: owner Phil Anderson’s 1960s Gibson guitar, and leather items — belt, vest, bag, backpack and briefcase — from the Evart, Michigan commune he lived on during the 1970s. The commune supported itself by producing leather goods, candles and incense.
- A Minnesota couple drove all the way to Traverse City just to see one film. “We’ve been helping work on that film for about four years,” said the couple’s male half, adding that he and his wife believed in director Jeff Gibbs’ vision for “Planet of the Humans” so firmly that they helped raise funds for it. “We have tickets for all three screenings.”
- You can’t have movies without popcorn and for Pop-Kies in Traverse City, the Film Fest is a big time. Employee Amy Gembis said the store’s snacks in all sorts of flavors are a hit with movie viewers. “We see a lot of people come in before movies to get some popcorn. I think they try to sneak it in,” she said.
- @hello_bennett tweeted: “Genuinely this has to be one of most proudest moments when I saw my name above @BijouTC for the @TCFF screening of our @EminentMonsters with @glynco @HopscotchUK @MMFlint @gedfitzfilm @ddharron @Jakespop @DanielleZena”
- Planning ahead is the name of the game for State Theatre volunteer Ralph Brickman. As a line wrangler, Brickman helps keep the lines in order before movies. But after the lights dim and the films roll, he helps swap out the letters on the marquee for the next film using a long pole. His time-saving trick: putting the letters in order ahead of time.
- The focus in Traverse City during Film Fest might be on movies, but film-goers aren’t neglecting other forms of entertainment. Jill Beauchamp at Horizon Books said festival audiences are surprisingly voracious readers. “It’s some quiet time, and then hours between movies it can be selling books nonstop,” she said. To attract even more to the store, Horizon holds book signings during festival week.
- Kate Cosentino and her daughter Aria have been “having a blast” this week at the Film Festival. The mother-daughter duo are volunteers selling merchandise in front of the State Theatre. While 7-month-old Aria isn’t able to do much on her own, Cosentino said her daughter’s adorable smile has brought in a bit of extra business. “It’s my little ploy,” she said.
- @mattbach tweeted: “Who will be the guests tonight in #DLM — don’t know but I’m ready! #NameTagPrepardness @DougBenson #tcff #tcff2019 @SammLevine”
- @labrcq tweeted: “I don’t know how to gauge this and I also have zero ‘real’ expertise in film, but I can say with some degree of conviction that Capernaum is one of the most important films ever made #TCFF2019”
