Outtakes
Overheard in line for the Opening Night Party on Tuesday: “I’m just here for the free stuff; might as well go since I didn’t have to pay and got the tickets for free,” a girl told her friend. Her mother leaned over and corrected her: “They weren’t free — I bought them for you.”
Angela Hall’s favorite part of being a performer on stilts? “Making everybody smile,” said Hall, who performed on her 3-foot stilts during the Opening Night Party. Standing 8-feet-7-inches tall, she said she “absolutely” loved being on top of the world.
The Star Wars franchise now features a total of 12 films, making a fan favorite hard to pin down. ‘A New Hope,’ for sure,” said a film-goer at Tuesday’s showing of Episode VI at Open Space Park. “The Empire Strikes Back,” put in his friend after arriving with pizza. “The one with Han Solo,” said a youngster. With his grandpa’s help, he narrowed down his pick to “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” And, after going back and forth, a couple decided on one of the new trilogy, clarifying “not the prequels.”
While most of the crowd enjoyed the screening of “Star Wars” in Open Space Park, some viewers were less focused. A group of teens spent the movie taking pictures of each other — flash on — and throwing pop bottles at one another. “How much you wanna bet I’ll get up and scream during the movie?” one asked another.
New retiree Sam Orlando, a first-time festival volunteer with his wife, Jeri, dispensed Film Fest guides and navigation advice as a line wrangler at the City Opera House on Wednesday. “Where’s the ‘Open Space?’” asked one befuddled visitor. “It’s right on the the water. You can’t miss it,” Orlando replied.
Film Fest hospitality driver Chuck Moeser waited for guests from the gerrymandering film “Slay the Dragon” outside the State Theatre Wednesday. “My daughter is a lawyer with the Justice Department in D.C.,” Moeser said. “She has friends working on this exact issue.”
@lorimcd tweeted: “I just saw @BrittanyRunsMov at the @TCFF and it was awesome. Funny. Great Message. Highly recommend!”
“We Are the Radical Monarchs” Director and Producer Linda Goldstein Knowlton tweeted: “With this slice of Vernors cherry pie, I am officially in #traversecity @TCFF #tcff #tcff2019 #haventbeenLinda
Goldsteinin28years”
Film Fest Event Director Kristen Messner — aka She Who Wears Many Hats — got a high-five from a sunflower — an artificial sunflower with a smiley face drawn on it — Tuesday. Messner was directing the set-up for the Opening Night Party, which organizers only have three hours to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.