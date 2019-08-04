- “This is the most powerful movie I ever saw,” said Baiba Jensen after a Saturday screening of “Gay Chorus Deep South” at City Opera House. The ultimately uplifting documentary that follows the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus tour to deep red states with strict anti-gay laws left many in the audience in tears. It received sustained applause as the end credits rolled. “I think everyone should bring someone to see it,” said Jensen, who has a cottage of Skegemog Lake.
- @BenMagicAwesome tweeted: “Saw this film at @TCFF. No doubt one of the best movies of 2019. If you can find a way to see it, you should absolutely see it. The story of the @SFGMC’s Lavender Pen Tour through five southern states.”
- A father with three daughters paused just as he was about to head into Cherry Republic, saying, “Oh, it’s a winery.” A woman exiting the store told him, “It’s so much more than a winery.” “So kids are allowed?” he asked. “They have a place for them to play,” she replied. “Perfect,” he said.
- @magwriterLISA tweeted: “My fave #movie at the film fest: Olympic Dreams with @nickkroll & @AlexiPappas. Just amazing that a one-man camera crew was able to capture so much while shooting this story in Olympic Village. Please make a “Before Sunset” type sequel at the next #Olympics!! @TCFF”
- Shoes for sale have been plentiful outside stores downtown, where one woman stood barefoot as she tried on pairs of various sandals. “(Friday’s) sidewalk sale and a lot of (Film Fest) people is a good combo, I think,” said Katie Fenlon of Plamondon Shoes. “We usually sell a lot this week.”
- @brynch tweeted: “Volunteers win the high-scoring game, 12-11, but filmmakers were tough to the end @TCFFannual softball game #filmmakers @MMFlint@ianpadroncine #tcmi #nomi #justgreatmovies#onegreatsoftballgamecanchangeyou #tcff2019”
- Sara Brubaker was beating the Saturday afternoon heat — 84 degrees, with a RealFeel of 89 degrees — under an umbrella while standing in line for “A Conversation with Lily Tomlin” at the State Theatre. “The Film Fest came by with a milk crate of umbrellas people had left behind, and water,” said Brubaker, of Suttons Bay. “I thought this was wonderful.”
- Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop opened in late June, in time for the Film Fest — and it didn’t take long for movie-goers to discover the shop that offers 500 varieties of bottled soda and 1,200 kinds of candy. “Last night, right before the big Open Space movie, there were a lot of people with their kids buying all kinds of candy and six-packs,” said store staffer Kaylla Ward.
- Score one for the Old Town Playhouse, which might have become this year’s favorite Film Fest venue after hosting some special live guests. @TCFF tweeted: “We love all venues but ... puppies! #OTPisBest”
