Outtakes
- Comedian Kathy Griffin’s commercial flight was cancelled Thursday so she chartered a private plane to get to the Traverse City Film Festival in time for her Q&A with Michael Moore after a screening of “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story” at the State Theatre. The price tag: $50,000, according to Night Venue Manager Nick Viox.
- @mafmove tweeted: “Anyone at The State for @kathygriffin q&a #TCFF #TCFF2019 ask her to run down the street to the city opera house. We can’t ask questions.”
- Griffin’s Q&A ran long, causing those in line for Thursday’s “Official Secrets” to be seated a half-hour late. As more than one film-goer commented: “At least it’s not too hot,” referencing previous Film Fests with blistering weather.
- Kalamazoo resident Karen Halsted ducked into Horizon Books to look for something to read while waiting in line for “Official Secrets.” She came out with a children’s board book, “Goodnight Sleeping Bear,” for her Portland, Oregon grandson, Lochlan. “The clerk said, ‘This might get you through the wait,’” said Halsted who, with husband Pat Cronin, cycled to the screening.
- @UWStweeter tweeted: “@AfterParkland sensitively explores the toll that #GunViolence takes on children, families, communities & our country. An amazing film that needs to be seen. Thanks @TCFF #ChangeTheRef #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/tWqNFa7svp”
- “Who just leaves a head of lettuce in a theater?” exclaimed a volunteer at the Old Town Playhouse Friday. Turns out someone brought, and left, a whole head of lettuce — who and why is anyone’s guess.
- Friday was a chance for CMU students to show off their hard work with pomp and circumstance. A public showing of student films included animations, dramas and comedies. It was great “seeing all the people enjoying or reacting to it for the first time,” said Gabrielle Sikora, who wrote and produced one of the films, “Divine Purpose.”
- Many filmmakers go out on location to get the perfect setting, but a lot of student filmmakers don’t have that luxury. Michigan native Alan Shi said there is an upside to sticking to local settings: “It’s easier to plan shots, and find people, because you know it so well.”
- @jlouiseErle tweeted: “Important movie, 17 Blocks, brought director & movie subjects 2 Traverse City Film Festival @TCFF @MMFlint #tcff2019 https://t.co/foKu9iAoaZ”
- @brynch tweeted: “Hey @TCFF could we do a mini doc fest when this is all over and bring back some of the amazing docs that we didn’t get a chance to see this week? Pretty please? #tcff2019 #tcfilmfestival #tcmi #nomi”
Commented
