TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Film Festival returns from its two-year hiatus this week in a trimmed-back form.
Despite a few hiccups, Tuesday’s opening day got off to a great start, organizers said.
“There have been very small fires,” said first-year director Johanna Evans, who was brought on in April by co-founder Michael Moore to make it happen.
“Each screening time there is sort of a new thing, like, ‘Oh, the printer at the State Theatre is broken. Oh no!’ The fire marshal came by and said, ‘You don’t have fire extinguishers in the concessions tent. Oh, no!’ It’s been mostly small fires all day, which is a huge relief.”
What normally took organizers 12 months to plan and execute on a $1 million-plus budget was done in 12 weeks on a budget of $600,000.
Moore, who said he had planned to be here for the five-day festival, announced he would stay in New York to continue work on two of his upcoming films.
He addressed the audience via Zoom before the opening night film, “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales.”
He talked about issues that were important to him, like the need to get out to vote, preventing gun violence in schools and the impact the pandemic has had on the film industry. He also said he watched 300-400 movies in order to narrow it down to the 50 best ones.
Typically the Tuesday-Sunday festival would screen about 200 films, but with the reduced budget had to be scaled back, Evans said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 15,000 tickets were sold in advance.
That’s “smaller than most years, but pretty darn respectable,” Evans said.
With 50 movies showing on six screens — State Theatre, Bijou By the Bay, and four at AMC Cherry Blossom 14 — Evans said there will be about 120 screenings during the five days. That means each screening will average more than 100 people.
The State Theatre capacity is 553, the Bijou is 172, and the smallest screen at AMC seats 144.
Films at AMC
Evans said they weren’t too sure what attendance would be like at AMC Cherry Blossom, which drew the audience away from downtown and made it less walkable.
“We wondered if people would be excited to go there,” she said.
A number of shows at AMC have already sold out, and a steady stream of filmgoers were using the free BATA Bayline shuttle, which is accessible at the State Theatre, Bijou By the Bay and AMC. Film enthusiasts can park their car at a Park and Ride lot (Meijer, AMC and Woodland Creek Furniture) and use the shuttle. (Learn more about transportation at traversecityfilmfest.org/transportation/.)
Marjorie and Robert Manthei of New Zealand were a little skeptical about the new venue, but said they are excited to check it out. They were in line to catch a shuttle in front of the State Theatre.
“It’s nice to have it right in town,” said Robert Manthei, who grew up in the area and returns each summer to visit.
“But we talked to organizers (of the film festival) about the reason for doing it, and we agreed with the compromise. It keeps costs down.”
“I take my hat off to AMC for agreeing (to do this), because at one time they felt they were in competition. I think it’s wonderful. … This is perfect,” Marjorie Manthei said.
They will see at least seven films, but have kept room in their schedule to see more on the weekend.
Another person excited to return to Traverse City is Abigail Disney, whose documentary film “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” was shown twice on Tuesday as part of the opening night festivities.
“I am so pleased. I’m so thrilled, so honored. This is just wonderful,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday just before arriving in Traverse City.
“And to be screened for an audience that’s really going to get it. I am so happy,” she added.
Filmmaker Abigail Disney is the granddaughter of Roy Disney and grandniece of Walt Disney. Her film addresses how economic inequality in the U.S. and, more specifically, at Disneyland, has an impact on employees. Many have trouble making ends meet and can’t afford food and shelter while CEO pay is an exorbitant amount.
She said she sees the film as “a love letter to the whole Disney company.”
“I love that company,” she said. “But I hate watching it do what it’s doing. I feel like I have this moral obligation. I can’t stay silent. If I can give them no choice but to improve, that would be the happiest possible thing.”
Disney said she visited Traverse City when Moore selected her 2015 film “The Armor of Light” to be part of the festival. She plans to be here through Thursday and wants to see documentary films “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” and “Bad Axe.”
“I love this festival. Traverse City is so beautiful and low key,” she said. “I’m a huge cherry pie fan, so that makes me happy.”
Most of all she loves the audiences.
“They are friendly and receptive,” she said. “They’re not heavily political one way or another. They’re just interested. And I love that.”
“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24. It will open in theaters on Sept. 23.
This year’s TCFF is dubbed “The Return — Cinema Saves the World,” after two summers of COVID-19-related cancellations.
Filmgoers on Tuesday re-lived the COVID experience through the documentary film “Bad Axe,” which is about an Asian-American family in Bad Axe, Michigan, that struggles to keep their restaurant alive in the face of a pandemic, Neo-Nazis and the emotional scars from escaping genocide in Cambodia.
It screened right before the opening film at the State Theatre.
Director David Siev and his family were on hand to see the film and take questions from the audience after the screening. He also announced the film was invited to be submitted to the Academy Awards for Oscar consideration, which drew a round of applause from the audience.
It has at least two more screenings this week: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the AMC Cherry Blossom 14 (The Coppola theater) and 3 p.m. Friday at the State Theatre.
It will be released in theaters in November.
