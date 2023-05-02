TRAVERSE CITY — The summertime Traverse City Film Festival is no more, according to one of its founders.
Michael Moore, documentarian and festival co-founder, announced Tuesday that the festival's nonprofit board voted to cancel the event indefinitely.
"We’ve decided, after much heartfelt discussion, that it’s best to close this era of the film fest now while we’re ahead, no longer in debt, and go out on top with many years of fond memories that we will all collectively cherish for the rest of our lives," Moore said in a statement.
The organization's two downtown theaters, The State Theatre and Bijou By The Bay, will remain open, Moore said.
"We will redouble our efforts and focus our attention on building back a post-pandemic audience and continue to provide great movies at these beautiful venues 365 days a year — creating, in essence, a permanent 'year-round TCFF,'" the statement reads.
Last year's Film Fest, dubbed “The Return — Cinema Saves the World,” came back smaller after two summers of COVID-19-related cancellations.
Typically the end of July, Tuesday-Sunday festival would screen about 200 films. Last year's screened 50 on six screens, and sold about 15,000 presale tickets. Moore's statement said, "We finally broke even for the first time in years."
Film Fest received a $933,000 Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in 2022 that allowed upgrades to ventilation and air circulation systems at both theaters, and could be used for things like rent, utilities and other expenses, but could specifically not be used to pay off debts.
The organization’s financial footing was in question before the pandemic after multiple years in the red, a high-dollar payment dispute with its former lighting and sound contractor, and infrastructure problems like flooding and boiler issues in the State Theatre. The Film Fest also underwent a number of leadership changes after longtime director Deb Lake left in 2017. Questions also arose about the organization's lease with Traverse City this past December as the 172-seat Bijou had not been open 200 days a year as per the agreement.
Moore said the organization's mission is not only movies, but about being "good citizens first" and pointed to advocacy work for Planned Parenthood, recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and standing with the LGBTQ+ community.
"Each year we’ve done over 100 free screenings and events for students and schools throughout the area. Those who serve here on the Coast Guard base are never charged for a movie ticket. No one is ever turned away who can’t afford a ticket," Moore said.
