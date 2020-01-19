BENZONIA — A mobile dental van may be coming to schools in the Betsie Valley region in Benzie and Manistee counties.
The nonprofit Betsie Valley Community Center is working on raising $80,000 to buy and equip the vehicle to bring dental services to K-12 schoolchildren in the region.
The van will be owned by the BVCC and staffed by a dental hygienist to bring preventative dental care to students such as check-ups and cleaning, dental sealants and fluoride treatments.
The center is partnering with Northwest Michigan Health Services, Inc. to provide the services. Children will also be referred to Health Services clinics in Benzonia, Traverse City and Manistee for other work they might need, such as fillings or extractions, or just to find a dentist they can see on a regular basis.
NMHS has a dental hygienist who visits several schools, but she does not have a van and hauls her equipment around in her car, said Rose Fosdick, vice president of the community center’s board of trustees. That equipment includes a folding lounge chair that kids sit in for their treatments.
“So she’s setting cross-legged on the floor above a child’s head and leaning over in that awkward position all day,” Fosdick said.
The rural Betsie Valley region, which encompasses northern Manistee and southern Benzie counties, is an economically depressed area where about half the residents are near or below the poverty line, Fosdick said.
Some make too much money to qualify for government assistance and too little to pay a dental bill, she said.
Fosdick, family court volunteer coordinator for Manistee, used to work as a substitute teacher and has seen firsthand the result of a lack of dental care. She has seen children with mouths full of abscessed teeth and cavities who can’t concentrate because they are in pain, she said.
“Every day kids are coming to the secretary because they’ve got a toothache,” Fosdick said.
Many children in the region have never been to a dentist, despite the fact that many of them have insurance coverage through Healthy Kids Dental through Medicaid, Fosdick said.
Across the state in 2018 that number was more than 420,000 children and young adults 20 and under, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The dental van will focus on three schools — Betsie Valley Elementary School, Bear Lake Schools and the Kaleva Norman Dickson school district. When the van is not visiting schools it will offer outreach and education at libraries, businesses, service organizations and community events.
The Betsie Valley Community Center incorporated as a nonprofit in July 2018 to provide services not available to residents of the Betsy Valley region, such as licensed day care, family recreational activities and dental services.
The group is hoping to raise money through a capital campaign to someday build a bricks and mortar community center on property owned by Betsy Central Schools near Betsy Valley Elementary School, said Martie Manty, a consultant hired by the BVCC to help get it off the ground.
But Manty said the group switched gears when they realized that building a center is useless if people won’t go there or can’t get there.
“We determined that our best bet was to roll out some mobile services, to offer proof of concept and show that we’re here for the long haul,” Manty said.
One goal of the dental van is to make connections with community members, Fosdick said.
“Just telling people they ought to take better care of their teeth doesn’t work,” she said. “You have to build trust. That’s how you build community.”
So far about $10,000 for the dental van has been garnered in donations from local organizations.
Included in the $80,000 goal is money for planning and administration for the first year of the program.
The fundraising is done through charity.gofundme.com under “mobile dental van.”
