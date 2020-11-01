TRAVERSE CITY — Once the bathroom door was latched, the mirror fogged and water screaming from the shower head, Roxanne Brown felt she could finally breathe.
No longer a mundane routine, daily bathing became a vital respite for the woman, determined to spare her husband of now-32 years and grown boys from the grief and fear that hit her in waves.
“That was my time to cry,” Brown said. “I’d cry in the shower so nobody would hear me.”
Weeks earlier, during a less significant shower, Brown discovered the “bubble-like” underarm lump that ripped her life apart.
Between a move to the “dream house,” renovating a soon-to-be ideal kitchen and preparing for her son’s October 2017 wedding, she almost forgot to mention the lump at her next check-up.
The look of concern on her doctor’s face told Brown enough — her fears were justified.
She had two choices — biopsy or blood work.
Brown demanded both.
If she was going to die, she’d go down swinging.
The life-shattering confirmation came late morning on Aug. 26, 2017, as Brown toiled over final preparations for a bridal shower scheduled for the following day.
She never will forget the doctor’s calm, clinical words: “You have breast cancer.”
The fear ripped through Brown all over again, its jagged shards spreading the same way the lump promised to.
“Your first thought is, ‘It’s a death sentence. I’m going to die,’” she said.
Each step toward the back door, out and across the lawn came numbly. She could see her husband, Brock, in the distance, finishing some pre-party mowing.
She waved.
He cut the engine.
Brown led her partner to an old swing at the edge of their 10-acre Kingsley property. It was two months since they’d marked their first year in the house, which had been so perfect, so exciting, just days before.
Brock lowered his head into his hands as Brown said the word herself for the first time.
Cancer.
“We went in the house and both of us just fell to the floor in the bedroom and started crying,” she said.
Brown would learn she was far from alone — something that has haunted local researchers. Grand Traverse County carries Michigan’s highest breast cancer rates, and ranks in the top for cervical, prostate and colorectal cancers, along with melanoma, according to a 2019 report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
And despite years of concerning consistency, they’re still not sure why.
Grand Traverse’s rate — 159.3 cases per every 100,000 women, an MDHHS expert said — is about 20 percent higher than the state average of 122.2, according to the National Cancer Institute. Grand Traverse County also ranks in the top three for breast cancer incidence among younger women.
Fortunately, the county’s breast cancer mortality rates don’t mirror the trend.
For more than two years, Michigan State University Epidemiologist Kelly Hirko has undertaken a dive of her own into the county’s numbers — much of it spent building a database of cases in the county.
The goal is to find whether a clustering of risk factors can explain the trend.
“I think it’s a multi-factorial issue — it’s not gonna be one silver bullet that explains the high incidence,” Hirko said.
It could be personal risk factors, she added, like obesity, estrogen levels, genetics or lifestyle choices.
Or something environmental.
Munson Medical Center has made its own advancements in the form of a genetic counselor, who can review one’s genetic predisposition for cancer, which can result in more proactive screening of family members.
It’s a major stride, one sure to prove its value in early screening and prevention, said Kathy LaRaia, executive director of Munson’s oncology services.
Meanwhile, for survivors, recurrence ever haunts.
Brown took time off from her job at Lowe’s post-diagnosis to gather herself.
She visited the University of Michigan, where a “tumor board” of radiologists, medical oncologists and surgeons together discussed her best courses of treatment.
Brown was relieved at the suggestion of a mastectomy — she dreaded chemotherapy and being bald for her son’s wedding.
The regular trips to Ann Arbor became a blur. Brown struggled through several complications, including a lymphedema, but pushed ahead.
The cancer stole Brown’s breasts, her uterus and both ovaries.
She gave them up without second thought.
“When you find out you have this, you’re like, ‘Get it out of me — get it gone,’” Brown said. “I was just trying to do everything I could possibly do so if something came back, if something happened to me, I know I fought as hard as I could fight.”
The hysterectomy combated the estrogen feeding her cancer, and while doctors insisted only Brown’s left breast required removal, she was resolute about having both removed.
“If we’re gonna take one off, might as well take ‘em both,” she said.
Brown directed doctors to be as aggressive as possible — the first of two mastectomies included the removal of 12 lymph nodes, 3 of which later tested positive for cancer cells.
Perhaps just as important as her eradication-focused approach was Brown’s refusal to dwell in fear.
In the trips, Brown often passed the nearby Mayfield Chapel. She and her husband had promised themselves they’d attend, but until her diagnosis, the time hadn’t seemed right.
By the time she recovered from surgery and started chemotherapy, she’d met with the little chapel’s pastor and offered to tackle a renovation project church staff had been planning for years.
And by the time chemotherapy ended and radiation began, renovations were well underway — she took down plaster to find soot-coated walls that’d simply been covered up after a fire razed the building in the 1960s, cleaning the soot and replacing them, before adding a layer of wooden planks to maintain the chapel’s rustic character. Brown also added insulation — before, the building simply had none. Coworkers from Lowe’s built a team of volunteers to help.
The busyness came with purpose.
“I did not want to get down on the cancer thing — for a lot of people it’s, ‘Woe is me,’ ‘Out of all people, why me?’” Brown said. “Cancer’s not prejudiced against age or anything.
“Why not me?”
Hirko’s latest research efforts include establishing countywide maps overlaid with potential factors like agriculture zoning and the presence of pesticides.
“We’re still trying to understand it — it’s a complex situation,” Hirko said, adding she hadn’t found anything to support the pesticides potential.
Other factors, including behavior and genetics, could be part of the explanation. Alcohol, drug and cigarette use, obesity, activity level and diet can predispose women toward the disease, according to that MDHHS report.
For Hieko, what draws more questions for her is the county’s high rates in younger women.
“We don’t know as much about what those risk factors are with young-onset breast cancer,” Hirko said.
A new concern is COVID-19 fears and uncertainties have kept many from scheduling routine mammograms and pap smears, LaRaia said. E.J. Siegl, director of MDHHS’ Breast and Cervical Cancer program, echoed the sentiment — it’s something she’s seeing on not only a state, but national level.
Since spring, LaRaia has seen a concerning drop in local screenings, despite safety measures put in place to separate and protect patients. A recent report she attributes to the American Society of Clinical Oncology suggests 2021 will see another 60,000 last-stage cancer diagnoses thanks to those drops.
“We understand the fear of COVID,” Stiegl said. “But cancer’s not gonna stop because of COVID.”
Early-caught cancers are much more treatable, Siegl said — for breast cancer, success rates can be as high as 98 percent, depending on how early treatment starts.
But Brown knows the grief of the other 2 percent.
In 2014, Brown’s best friend fell to lung cancer. Two years later, kidney cancer took her aunt.
And as she fought, she watched similarly diagnosed friends, new and old, lowered into the dirt.
“The survivor’s remorse is real,” Brown said. “You’re like ‘What, why?’ ‘Why am I still here?’
“It’s hard to find somebody who’s not touched by it.”
Former schoolteacher Erin Banton, who chronicled her fight with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer via blog and shared her story with the Record-Eagle in February 2018, has since died as well. She was first diagnosed at 35.
Banton faced her diagnosis with the same bravery Brown shows now. She left behind her high-school-sweetheart husband and three young sons.
MDHHS’ Breast and Cervical Cancer offers free and low-cost screening services to women who qualify. To find a location near you, call 888-IGOTSCR.
Munson in Traverse City also offers mammograms, prostate exams, colonoscopies and an intravenous, low-dose CT screening for lung cancer.
“You have to treat your own health as a priority, and early detection of cancer is so very important to an eventual outcome,” LaRaia said. “Delaying it only increases your risk.”
Brown now is cancer-free.
Her last oncology appointment came in July, and after months of losing hair, nonstop treatments and tears cried into the shower drain, the oncologist suggested she only return for a check-up next year.
“Now that I’ve been through this, I’ve been able to help other people through this,” Brown said. “I feel like the reason I’m still here is that I’m supposed to be that person.”
Brown’s next project is creating a post-diagnosis support group at her chapel — in the name of a fellow parishioner recently lost to cancer.
“You never know — this thing could be back tomorrow,” Brown said. “It put my priorities in order. I only worry about things that are important.
“I feel like cancer was a blessing in my life — I don’t know if you’d ever hear anybody else say that.”
