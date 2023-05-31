FIFE LAKE — Pilots of two “Air Boss” fire tanker airplanes dropped 36,000 gallons of water on a wildfire Sunday, and a half-dozen municipalities sent personnel to help contain the blaze, officials said.
“This fire was small in origin, but it blossomed rapidly,” said Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike. “They pinched the fire from the outside in and everyone did a superb job of cooling it down.”
No one was injured and no structures were lost, Boike said, despite fire lines which burned within 10 feet of several homes which had previously been evacuated.
Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday fire crews were still on scene and called the origin of the blaze “an escaped campfire.”
What the DNR named the “Fife Lake Outlet Fire” began after a campfire at a private residence escaped its ring and burned through dry grass, said Bret Baker, DNR fire supervisor.
The homeowner, who the DNR did not identify, had put water on the fire before going inside, Baker said.
Chippewa Landing canoe livery and its rustic campground was temporarily evacuated with help from Michigan State Police troopers, Baker said.
On Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation by the state’s Department of Natural Resources fire service, although Boike said officials believed the fire likely started on or near County Line Road.
Drones and a DNR helicopter also were used as spotters and drone photos will aid in the investigation, he said.
Firefighters with the City of Manton and Fife Lake Springfield first responded to the fire just after 5 p.m. Sunday, mutual aid was called, and by 11 p.m. the fire had burned approximately 136 acres of mostly state forest land east of U.S. 131, Boike said.
Also responding were Colfax-Greenwood, Cedar Creek, Haring, Kalkaska, the DNR’s fire service, Roscommon, Wexford County Emergency Management, and the two federal tanker airplanes arriving from Gaylord, Boike said.
“They filled up at Fife Lake, dropped water on the fire, and turned around and were back to fill up again within minutes,” Boike said. “They flew 48 passes and dropped 36,000 gallons of water on that fire.”
Ground crews drew water from the Manistee River boat launch, officials said.
Officials said low humidity, warm temperatures and woods filled with “fuel” — dry twigs, grass and leaves — have created dangerous fire conditions now.
The National Weather Service reported Tuesday it has been weeks since the area has received a soaking rain.
Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast for parts of the area today and Thursday, although much of the state is under a burn ban and burn permits are not being issued.
The public can check online at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit for information on weather conditions.
The fire was still smoldering Tuesday while DNR fire staff worked the area with heavy machinery. The portion of the North Country Trail that traverses the area remains temporarily closed while responders clean up and investigate, Boike said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.