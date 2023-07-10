KALKASKA — A 43-year-old Fife Lake man died July 3 after a car hit his motorcycle, according to law enforcement officials.
The crash occurred at 6:33 p.m. when Shawn Helsel, 43, was riding his black 2016 Harley Davidson northbound on Bally Road, with his wife riding a motorcycle alongside him.
A westbound silver 2016 Ford Fusion collided with Helsel's motorcycle near Seeley Road NW, Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford said in a release issued Monday. After Helsel's motorcycle was hit, it spun and struck the passenger side of the car.
"The motorcycle remained in the intersection, albeit missing several parts, while the Fusion left the roadway on the northwest corner of the intersection and struck multiple trees," Whiteford said.
A nearby resident and passing motorists came to Helsel's aid and began to administer CPR, which was continued by sheriff's deputies and the emergency medical services crew once they arrived.
Helsel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Whiteford said.
The driver of the Ford Fusion was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office. But speed was a factor in the severity of the crash, the release noted.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Kalkaska Fire Department and Kalkaska EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.