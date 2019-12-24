TRAVERSE CITY — A 43-year-old Fife Lake man died after a crash that left his car partially submerged in a pond.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 5:15 p.m. Monday responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road 633 near Pine Aire Road in Blair Township, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
A 28-year-old Beulah woman traveling southbound on County Road 633 was attempting to turn left onto Pine Aire Road when the Fife Lake man, also traveling south, attempted to pass her, according to the post. The man’s vehicle struck the woman’s, he lost control, ran off the roadway, overturned and came to rest partially submerged in a pond, the post stated.
The man was transported to Munson where he was declared dead, the post stated.
Blair Township Fire and EMS also responded. The crash still is under investigation.
