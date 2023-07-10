KALKASKA — A 43-year-old Fife Lake man died after a car hit his motorcycle, according to law enforcement officials.
On July 3 at 6:33 p.m., Shawn Helsel, 43, was riding his black 2016 Harley Davidson bike northbound alongside his wife when a westbound silver 2016 Ford Fusion collided with him near Seeley Road NW, Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford said in a release on Monday.
After the initial hit, Helsel's motorcycle spun and struck the passenger side of the car.
"The motorcycle remained in the intersection, albeit missing several parts, while the Fusion left the roadway on the northwest corner of the intersection and struck multiple trees," Whiteford said.
A nearby resident and other passing motorists came to Helsel's aid and began to administer CPR, which was continued by sheriff's office deputies and emergency medical services once they arrived.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Whiteford.
The driver of the Ford Fusion was treated for minor injuries on the scene and released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to sheriff's office officials, but they said speed was a factor in its severity.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Kalkaska Fire Department and Kalkaska EMS.
