From Staff Reports
KALKASKA — A Fife Lake man faces felony charges in Kalkaska County after a lengthy investigation.
Michigan State Police troopers arrested Blake William Bell, 39, on Saturday following an 18-month investigation into a reported home invasion and sexual assault in July 2018.
Police officials said two summers ago Bell entered the home of a woman he knew and sexually assaulted her during the night.
Bell was arraigned on Monday in Kalkaska County’s 87-B District Court on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of first-degree home invasion. He was released after he posted a $250,000 bond.
Home invasion in the first degree is punishable by up to 20 years in prison or up to a $5,000 fine — or both — with a conviction. Those convicted of first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct in Michigan face up to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.