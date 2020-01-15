Blake William Bell MSP mugshot

Bell

 Special to the Record-Eagle/Michigan State Police

From Staff Reports

KALKASKA — A Fife Lake man faces felony charges in Kalkaska County after a lengthy investigation.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested Blake William Bell, 39, on Saturday following an 18-month investigation into a reported home invasion and sexual assault in July 2018.

Police officials said two summers ago Bell entered the home of a woman he knew and sexually assaulted her during the night.

Bell was arraigned on Monday in Kalkaska County’s 87-B District Court on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of first-degree home invasion. He was released after he posted a $250,000 bond.

Home invasion in the first degree is punishable by up to 20 years in prison or up to a $5,000 fine — or both — with a conviction. Those convicted of first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct in Michigan face up to life in prison.

