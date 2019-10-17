FIFE LAKE — A Fife Lake man will face a slew of charges amid accusations he possessed child pornography and molested a young girl.
Deputies arrested Casey Edward Fall, 33, at his Fife Lake home Tuesday afternoon shortly after prosecutors authorized a warrant. It ends an investigation into accusations dating to 2017, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
Investigators began looking into the case early this summer, Giddis added, after a friend the then-13-year-old accuser confided in came forward.
Fall will be arraigned later this week on 7 counts, according to court clerks — second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of possessing child pornography and one count of capturing or distributing images of an unclothed person. That action was yet to be scheduled Thursday morning.
It’s a notable list, Giddis said.
“You don’t see many warrants going into three pages,” he said.
The criminal sexual conduct allegations involve “touching,” Giddis said. He declined to elaborate.
Fall is also accused of hacking into the girl’s computer and using her webcam to take pictures and videos while she changed, according to Giddis.
“During the investigation, they seized computer equipment and that’s where the images and using a computer to commit a crime came in,” he said. “He’s tech-savvy, apparently.”
Fall remains lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail as of Thursday morning.
See updates on the case at www.record-eagle.com.
