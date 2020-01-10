FIFE LAKE — Bacteria test results show an illicit dump of hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated wastewater did not create a health hazard for people.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials tested the spilled treated wastewater effluent multiple times this week after a trespasser manually turned on a pump during last weekend. The incident happened at the wastewater treatment plant in Fife Lake.
The first test results from Tuesday's samples came back at 16 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters for E. coli and 13 cfu/100 mL for fecal coliform, said Dan Thorell, the department's environmental health director.
"These are low numbers and well within what would be expected for a body of surface water that has not been contaminated with sewage," Thorell said.
He reported Wednesday's samples returned even lower numbers: 10 cfu/100 mL for E. coli and 3 cfu/100 mL for fecal coliform.
The facility pumped out approximately 432,000 gallons over the course of 18 hours. The flow rate was 400 gallons per minute, officials said.
This type of treated wastewater is sprayed onto the ground at the facility’s irrigation fields during warmer months, said Ray Ravary, plant operator and superintendent of the Fife Lake Area Utility Authority.
Scott Dean, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said the agency is working with the Grand Traverse Sheriff's and the local health departments to investigate the incident.
"What we know so far is there was an unauthorized release of wastewater from the facility offsite to the neighbor’s property to a marshy wetland area, also referred to as the neighbor’s pond," Dean said. "The release appears contained to that area as there appears to be no inlet or outlet to the neighbor’s wetland pond."
Dean said more bacteria tests will be done next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.