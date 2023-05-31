ATWOOD — One driver was killed after two Ford F-150 trucks crashed head-on on U.S. 31, north of Old Dixie Hwy.
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. in Banks Township, according to a statement from the Antrim County Sheriff’s office.
The crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that a 2020 Ford F-150 traveling northbound, crossed the centerline and struck the southbound 2018 Ford F-150.
The southbound truck ran off the road, and two witnesses pulled the driver to a safe location before the truck caught fire, the statement read.
Antrim County Sheriff deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and Jordan Valley EMS performed CPR and lifesaving efforts were provided but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the northbound Ford was stable, and transported to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey with serious injuries.
According to Sheriff Daniel Bean, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
U.S. 31 was closed for several hours between old Dixie and Rex Beach Road and traffic was rerouted.
Banks Township Fire Department, Torch Lake Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Michigan State Police Accident Investigator, East Jordan EMS, and the Antrim County Road Commission assisted at the crash scene.
