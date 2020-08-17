TRAVERSE CITY — Even more customers could have a chance to log on to the first phase of Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber-optic internet network.
But first, Traverse City leaders must agree to lend the city-owned utility $800,000 in economic development funds, TCL&P Executive Director Tim Arends said. That’ll pay to expand the network’s first phase to a wider area and, hopefully, more users that’ll help the utility pay back construction costs sooner.
The expansion could bring fiber past another 1,000 electrical customers, meaning around 3,200 would have the chance to connect, utility Chief Information Technology Officer Scott Menhart said.
An existing data center and billing setup could serve however many sign up — the network’s operator and installer anticipated a 40-percent take rate overall — and contractors already installing fiber-optic line could simply keep working, Menhart said.
“At this point it’s just a matter of getting the last mile of fiber to the customer’s house, and we can re-utilize everything we’ve already put in place,” he said. “It’s really a low-cost solution to ... bypass an additional 1,000 houses to get additional revenue to help the project, which in turn will help fund future expenses.”
The utility’s already approved a $3,309,426.90 contract with Fujitsu Network Communications to add onto its existing “dark fiber” network that links its electrical substations, as previously reported. They’ll also pay around $849,000 to the company to operate and maintain the network for its first year.
Original plans called for installing lines to serve much of downtown, along Eighth Street, down Woodmere Avenue and in the Boardman and Central neighborhoods, as previously reported.
The expansion, dubbed “phase 1.1,” would serve even more of Central Neighborhood in an area mostly within Front Street and the Boardman River to the north, stretches of Locust and Union streets to the east, 13th Street to the south and Division Street to the west, documents show.
Fast internet is expected to be in high demand there, and expanding coverage could give TCL&P an even better idea of whether its venture into high-speed internet will work out financially, board President John Taylor said.
That’s important to know before launching into building out the fiber-optic network to serve TCL&P’s entire service area, Taylor said. Splitting the project into two phases was necessary because the utility didn’t have the funds to build a network for its entire service area — roughly 12,400 customers, Arends said.
It also creates an “off-ramp,” or an option to stop after phase one if customers don’t sign up as Fujitsu Network Communications’ forecasts suggest, Taylor said. He and other board members intend to expand the network to cover the utility’s entire service area, but for now projections of success are just that.
“I think what (phase) 1.1 boils down to is, we can give more customers extremely fast internet services in months, not years, and at the cost per customer served, it was a no-brainer for me, at least,” he said.
The expanded area’s one where fiber-optic lines would all be strung above-ground on poles, Arends said. That means contractors can work year-round, possibly bridging the gap until work on the second phase can start and saving on redeployment costs.
Utility board members approved expanding the first phase 6-1, with Pat McGuire voting against.
City Manager Marty Colburn, also a non-voting member of TCL&P’s board, said he thinks the expansion would seize a good opportunity, but couldn’t say as of Friday afternoon when city commissioners might vote on funding it.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said commissioners will need to discuss the plan but he thinks it’s a good move to bolster a project that’s been talked about for three years. He previously had concerns that the first phase didn’t cover more residences.
“So if the increased funding helps more people in Traverse City and not just the downtown access this, I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
Utility board members also unanimously approved a cost-benefit analysis for the second phase, for which Arends said the utility is looking into U.S. Department of Agriculture loans or selling bonds to borrow money to finance.
The project’s been likened by proponents as providing high-speed internet as the next essential utility and a possible economic boon, as previously reported.
Others, however, urged TCL&P to reject plans for what they saw as a boondoggle that’s all but guaranteed to lose money — city resident and project skeptic Gerald DeGrazia in an email urged the utility board not to expand the project’s first phase or spend city economic development funds on an unproven project.
Around 10 early customers will get to see what TCL&P fiber is like, Menhart said. Contractors as of Friday were hooking up some beta testers to give them feedback that internal tests can’t provide.
The launch date for other customers is Aug. 25, Menhart said.
Residential customers who sign up will pay $59.99 to $89.99 per month for upload and download speeds ranging from 200 megabits per second to one gigabit, according to rates the TCL&P board adopted in March. Commercial customers will pay $99.99 per month for 500-megabit speeds, and $149.99 for a gigabit link.
