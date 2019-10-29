TRAVERSE CITY — Underground boring to make way for Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber-optic network should start soon, and customers could be online by January.
That’s according to TCL&P Executive Director Tim Arends, who on Monday met with contractors to discuss progress behind the city-owned utility’s high-speed internet project. Laying conduit for fiber-optic cable requires borings in five sections of Traverse City’s downtown, and contractors have until Nov. 15 to finish them, he said.
Scott Menhart, the utility’s chief information technology officer, said Monday that construction should start within two days. The looming, city-imposed deadline to finish underground work in city rights-of-way prompted a construction plans shakeup. He believes the borings will be done by the cutoff.
No road closures should be required, Menhart said. He added he’s glad to see the start of a project that’s been some time in the making rapidly approaching.
“A lot of hard work has went into this to get up to this point, and to see construction starting within a couple of days here, it’s very exciting,” he said.
Utility board members voted in June to pay Fujitsu Network Communications $3,309,426.90 to build the network, and another $849,663 to run it, as previously reported. It’ll give the same roughly 2,200 customers connected to its Hall Street substation a chance to connect to the internet at gigabit speeds.
Expanding the utility’s “dark fiber” network to serve the city is an idea that took years of debate and two studies, as previously reported. It’s also one that stirred both support and opposition — local tech entrepreneurs and others called it a crucial ingredient to future economic success, while naysayers, including national groups, called the network an expensive boondoggle that’s all but bound to fail.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture could give a boost to the project and its planned second phase to reach the rest of TCL&P’s customers.
Arends said the utility is applying to the agency’s Powering Sustainable Rural Communities program for an up to $16 million in a low-interest loan. The utility would have as long as 30 years to pay it back with fiber network revenues.
Arends said he expects to know if TCL&P’s application succeeded by April, when work on the first phase is expected to wrap. Getting the grant would allow construction of the second phase to begin right away — assuming the utility board approves it.
“We’re trying to create some continuity to keep the effort going,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.