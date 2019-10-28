TRAVERSE CITY — Fewer salmon showed up at the Boardman River weir than before, and fisheries managers gave a fins-up to stocking more chinook salmon in Lake Michigan in 2020.
Heather Hettigner, a Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist, said 2,742 coho salmon, 878 chinook salmon, 21 steelhead and one brown trout were counted at the weir. That’s about half of what came through last year, she said.
“It was definitely low this year, which we kind of anticipated with all the stocking cuts and such,” she said. “We knew we weren’t going to have a ton of fish around.”
The weir, just north of West Front Street, was in place Sept. 4 through Oct. 21, Hettinger said — the pumps for the holding pond and fish ladder were switched off on Oct. 18. Department personnel took in the salmon in five different harvests and sent them to Bear Lake, where company American-Canadian Fisheries processed them, but no eggs were harvested this year.
A “weird” fall also could be to blame for lower numbers, Hettinger said. Water temperatures in the river — an important cue for migratory fish — stayed high through much of the fall. That’s probably why so few steelhead and brown trout made their way upstream, she said.
Hettinger said the weir has been in place since 1987 in a joint operation involving the DNR, Traverse City and Traverse City Light & Power, the last of which owns the property on which the James P. Price Trap and Transfer Harvest Facility sits. City leaders asked the DNR to handle the thousands of salmon that show up each fall, spawn and die, making for a stinky situation on a short stretch of the dammed river.
AILING ALEWIVES
Jay Wesley, DNR Lake Michigan basin coordinator, agreed repeated cuts to stocking led to fewer salmon migrating this fall. The DNR and other departments around Lake Michigan cut stocking levels starting in 1999 after research revealed tumbling alewife levels — the smallish silvery fish are an important food source for salmon.
An bacterial kidney disease epidemic in salmon in the mid-1980s revealed the fish were susceptible to disease because of low weights, Wesley said. Subsequent studies showed their food base had been shrinking for a number of years, leading to poor nutrition.
“We knew that our theory that we could stock as many as we wanted didn’t hold true anymore, so we started to reduce stocking,” he said.
Zebra and quagga mussels shifting the lake’s food web didn’t help alewife numbers, either, Wesley said. The DNR had to adjust again as fisheries managers tried to balance the lake’s predators and prey.
STOCKING SURGE
The DNR will stock 30 percent more chinook salmon next year, up to 654,000 fish from 504,000, according to a release.
Hettinger said the department will stock 71,306 of those fish in the Boardman River, with a local sport fishing group helping raise them in net pens.
Acoustic surveys and bulkier chinooks suggest alewife numbers are doing better, but questions about the prey base remain, Wesley said.
Coho stocking levels will stay the same, Wesley said. They’re stocked as 18-month-olds and typically spawn the next year, so their impact on the forage base isn’t as great. Plus, they’re more adaptable to changes in the food web than chinooks.
Traverse City-area anglers shouldn’t expect to see huge increases in chinook catches from the modest increase in stocking at the Boardman, Wesley said.
“They might see a little more action with chinook, but it’ll probably take a little bit more of an increase in that area to see bigger returns,” he said.
