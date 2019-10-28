Chinook salmon fill a crate at the James P. Price Trap and Transfer Harvest Facility at the Boardman Weir during a harvest by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and American-Canadian Fisheries on Oct. 16 in Traverse City. Chinook salmon go into one ice-packed crate, Coho into another, before being shipped to a processing center in Bear Lake where they are prepared for consumption, pet food or fertilizer, depending on the quality of the fish and market demand.