THOMPSONVILLE — In Benzie County’s Colfax Township the supervisor, clerk and treasurer are all stepping down from their elected positions and for two of those posts, nobody has filed to run.

Clerk DeAnn Mosher and Treasurer Laura Draeger are both stepping down, leaving the ballot blank for both seats.

“We’ve always had a rough time getting people to come and serve,” said Mosher, who has been clerk for 10 years.

Several people have declared their intent to run as write-in candidates, Mosher said.

Ron Evitts is giving up his seat after 10 years as supervisor and two Republican candidates will square off in the primary for the top post. They are Irene J. Dunham-Thayer and Ron Sequin.

There is no Democratic challenger in the race.

Here’s how other township races are lining up:

Blaine Township: Two Republican candidates are running for the supervisor post left open by the retiring Tom Campbell. They are Paul E. Crandall and Adam Putney. Campbell has been township supervisor since 2006.

Gilmore Township: Democrats Norma J. Corwin and Robin Rommell will face off in the primary for the treasurer’s seat, with the winning candidate facing Rep. Mary Kalbach in the November election.

Incumbent Laura Manville is not running.

Homestead Township: Republicans Patricia DeLorme faces Paul Mallon for the treasurer’s seat, which is currently held by his wife, Karen Mallon. Karen Mallon has expressed fears for her safety in connection with an ongoing controversy over a noise ordinance in the township.

Four Republicans are also vying for two open trustee seats. They are incumbent Michael C. Mead; John Hancock, who is township supervisor; Christina Corey and Penny Kolarik.

Inland Township: Incumbent Supervisor Paul A. Beechraft faces Monika Fiebing in a primary challenge for his seat. Both candidates are Republicans.