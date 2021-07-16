TRAVERSE CITY — Inside the City Opera House’s second-floor lobby, SmithGroup principal Bob Doyle pointed to some handwriting on a poster of the draft Lower Boardman River Unified Plan concepts.
“This is our favorite public engagement,” he said. “’Remove all parking,’ ‘Don’t remove parking.’”
The two headbutting comments were next to a green dot and red dot: green for approval and red for rejection. Both commenters were reacting to pictures of public parking along the river as it parallels Front Street (a third added “relocate THAT parking”). They were among the dozens of notes, dots or both left on the posters as part of a second round of public feedback for a portion of a river also called the Ottaway River.
It’s all for a plan that aims to balance what’s best for the river and what people want to see happen around the heavily developed waterway that snakes less than two miles between Boardman Lake and West Grand Traverse Bay.
“The point of this is to hear the voice of the people of Traverse City,” said Pete Kirkwood, Workshop Brewing Company founder and member of the planning leadership team. “As a member of the team, I’m just here to try to be the ears.”
The draft covers everything from planning future access points, like walkways at the water’s edge and potential new parks, to policy that would push any new development at least 25 feet back anywhere between Park Street and the Union Street Dam, to amendments for existing storm water control ordinances.
Written feedback — most on sticky notes, some on the draft plans themselves — called for more parks along the river, better access for kayaks, riparian buffers to protect water quality and better enforcement of storm water ordinances, to name a few items.
Potentials for more parkland struck city resident Emily Modrall as a good idea for parking along State Street behind the post office. It’s one example of parkland being taken up by a parking lot.
“We should do something about that,” she said.
She liked the suggestion of turning it into a park with a First Peoples education center
That plan has been in the works since 2018, and now its authors want to answer a series of questions: Does the draft reflect city values? What works and what doesn’t, plus what’s missing?
Thursday’s open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. was one of three that day, and part of a series that began Tuesday.
Turnout for the first two sessions on Thursday was light, with four coming between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Three showed up to the morning session, Doyle said.
Fifteen minutes into the late afternoon session, there were 11 people in the audience, including SmithGroup Landscape Architect and Urban Planner Keenan Gibbons and Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy.
So too was DDA board member T. Michael Jackson, who posed a question about how the plan would address issues like the number of paddlers on the river. It spurred a conversation about noise and overuse, one Doyle said he hoped to have later with the city attorney.
Not all input has to be given in person, Doyle said. The information presented at the City Opera House is all online, and more than 500 people responded to an online survey at the planning process outset. The latest survey is online at https://is.gd/LBRUPsurvey.
Mark Wilson, a city resident and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians council member, said during the noon session that he was interested to hear the kind of counterpoints people might raise to some of the suggestions. For example, he gravitated toward the idea of a raised walkway along the river.
“Perhaps somebody else will have a reason why that might not be the best idea,” he said.
He’s hoping the plan achieves its goal of a cohesive guide to future developments along the river. Piecemeal efforts can result in a disjointed corridor — he likened it to a house that’s been added onto over the years.
One question still has no answer: the fate of the Union Street Dam. City resident Mike Vickery, another leadership team member, said the unresolved fate of the replacement project — the $20-million-plus FishPass currently held up by litigation — leaves a gap in the plan.
Next, the plan is headed for another public hearing Aug. 10 before it goes to city commissioners and the DDA board, Doyle said.
Modrall said she wants to learn how the plans and policies the process creates could impact any redevelopment, and the few vacant parcels left.
The resulting plans aren’t meant to be construction blueprints, Doyle said. They’re more of a big-picture conceptual plan.
“So they will continue to evolve,” he said.
