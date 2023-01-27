CHARLEVOIX — A new passenger ferry is on the way to help passengers get to Beaver Island, thanks to some federal funding.
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced this week more than $6.5 million will help finance a 150-foot-long vessel.
The grant funding is through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Ferry Service Rural Communities Program, established by the 2022 bipartisan infrastructure law.
The total also includes state funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
“Ferry service is a lifeline for Beaver Island, and this investment will provide needed funding to help purchase a new passenger ferry,” said Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee. “I’m proud to have advocated for this federal grant for this new ferry, which will be important for Beaver Island’s residents, tourism and economy.”
Two ferries currently service the island. The Beaver Islander, built in 1962, is more than 60 years old. The Emerald Isle was built in 1997.
Beaver Island Transportation Authority Executive Director Mary Cook said the money will buy a vessel that was built in 2012 and help fund some modifications. Cook said she hopes the ferry will eventually be a hybrid — using both diesel and electricity.
“The propulsion study is going to look at what alternative fuel sources that we could possibly use. And then the vessel will be modified,” she said.
What’s left of the $6.6 million will go to dock renovations on shore, Cook said.
“The ferry system is essential for transporting residents, seasonal visitors, tourists, vehicles, and freight — all of which are necessary for the community and economy,” Cook said. “The existing ferries are showing their age and the island is grateful for this opportunity.”
Beaver Island is located in northeast Lake Michigan, and is about 13 miles long and 6 miles wide. The only way to get there is by boat or plane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.