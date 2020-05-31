BURT LAKE — The Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians came within hours of petitioning for federal recognition, before government attorneys filed their notice to appeal.
“If 12 more hours would have passed, BLB would be home free to push on the Constitutional Claims,” Bart Stupak, the band’s attorney, said in an email.
The Burt Lake Band descends from signers of the 1836 Treaty of Washington and tribal members have been seeking reaffirmation of their status from the federal government since the turn of the century.
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled in the band’s favor March 25, stating the Department of the Interior’s ban on re-petitioning, which had halted the band’s cause in 2015, was “arbitrary and capricious.”
The DOI’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, which previously denied recognition to the band, had 60 days to respond to Jackson’s ruling.
The DOI’s appeal — limited to a “notice of appeal” filing with no specific legal grounds referenced — came May 22, the Friday preceding a holiday weekend and 12 hours before the deadline would have elapsed, court records show.
“It’s typical BIA stuff,” Stupak said. “Try and stall them out.”
The DOI must now file a Statement of Action on the grounds of their appeal which should happen in the next few weeks, Stupak said.
The Burt Lake Band will have the option to counter, and ask the U.S. Court of Appeals to send their case back to the District Court and Judge Jackson, so she can rule on additional claims.
Those include the constitutional right to due process and equal protection under the law, he said.
Stupak said he was awaiting notification on whether the DOI was appealing the entire Burt Lake Band case or Jackson’s order.
Either way, Stupak said a decision in the case could have far-reaching implications for other tribal groups seeking recognition and he expected amicus briefs to be filed both in support and in opposition to the appeal.
An amicus brief is a court document filed by a person or group with a strong interest in the outcome of a particular court action, but who is not a party to the case.
Generations of the Burt Lake Band have long participated in a back and forth with the U.S. justice system for more than a century, documents in the band’s archives show.
After Burt Lake ancestors and members of other Michigan bands signed the Treaty of Washington, ceding 7 million acres for white settlement, they received reservation land and annual payments of cash in exchange. Burt Lake’s treaty land was 1,000 acres along the western shore of their namesake.
Because band members did not trust President Andrew Jackson, they used their cash to buy portions of their treaty land along the western shore of Burt Lake, then put it in trust to the Governor of Michigan.
In 1900, Cheboygan Sheriff Fred Ming, his deputies and a wealthy lumber speculator burned the band’s village and stole the land. In 1914, the band lost a court fight to get it back.
In 1934 Congress enacted the Indian Recognition Act and a year later the Burt Lake Band applied.
Recognition for a tribe or band provides economic and legal opportunities such as college scholarships and medical care, and means the U.S. government must, by law, interact with a band or tribe as a sovereign nation.
More than 85 years later, the band is still waiting for an answer on their 1935 application, Stupak, who has represented the band since 2015, said in a recent phone interview.
“They essentially stiff-armed us,” Bruce Hamlin, the band’s Tribal Chair said, of what he characterized as the unconstitutional treatment the band has long received from the federal government.
Further filings from Stupak on behalf of the band and from DOI attorneys are expected this summer, he said.
“The court told the BIA to develop an appeals process, when there is a denial,” Stupak said. “They haven’t done that. I think their appeal of Judge Jackson’s decision is a very weak appeal, and premature.”
