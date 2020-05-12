TRAVERSE CITY — A formal complaint filed against Munson Medical Center contends the hospital violated federal law by not producing a wage study supporting a 5 percent raise given to non-union nurses in January.
The more than 1,000 nurses represented by the Traverse City Munson Nurses Association were given a 4 percent contracted raise in April. The local bargaining unit is an affiliate of the Michigan Nurses Association.
Dianne Michalek, Munson vice president of marketing and corporate communications, could not confirm how many non-union nurses are employed by the hospital.
The complaint was filed May 5 by the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that enforces labor laws. Munson has until May 19 to file an answer to the complaint, according to NLRB requirements.
Carolyn Moss, RN and president of the local unit, recently sent a letter to union members stating that Munson officials claimed its compensation team did a study showing the 5 percent raises are supported by market data. Moss said union officials were told the study was irrelevant to bargaining unit nurses.
In a written statement, Michalek said the allegations of the NLRB complaint are simply that, allegations of a legal disagreement and Munson does not comment on active litigation matters.
"Munson Medical Center’s process for determining wage increases has not changed and we continue our commitment to fair and competitive total compensation packages for all employees," Michalek wrote. "Munson Medical Center is confident of its legal position and looks forward to participating in the NLRB process to ensure our side is heard."
The collective bargaining agreement between the nurses association and Munson is in effect through March 2022 and contains scheduled pay increases over three years for bargaining unit nurses, she wrote.
"The union’s request to seek information regarding non-represented employees is not relevant to the union’s duty to represent the bargaining unit," Michalek wrote.
The formal complaint follows an unfair labor practice charge filed against Munson after several requests for the market analysis were denied, according to a statement from the MNA, which filed the charge on behalf of the local unit.
The hospital also rejected the union's request to apply the same raise to union nurses, according to the MNA.
Before the nurses organized in 2017, all nurses were given about a 2 percent raise annually for the last 10 years, said RN Cindy Rydahl, a union steward.
Rydahl said union officials do not believe a market study was done.
"If there was a market analysis why aren't we seeing it?" Rydahl said. "Why are they so resistant to us?"
Moss wrote that the hospital's willingness to spend money on legal fees instead of turning over the study suggests that no wage study ever existed.
After the unfair labor practice charge was filed, both the bargaining unit and Munson were given the opportunity to answer to the charge. The formal complaint was filed after the two sides could not reach a resolution.
Rydahl said the union learned about the 5 percent raises given to non-union nurses in early February when one of the recipients shared that information.
“Giving special treatment to non-union nurses is just mean-spirited and clearly the hospital’s way to try to punish us for having a collective voice," Rydahl said. "Munson should value all its nurses equally and fairly.”
Munson CEO and President Ed Ness announced last month that Munson is projected to lose $7 to $10 million per month during the pandemic.
On Monday the census was 267 at the 400-plus-bed hospital. Seven of those patients were newborns, Michalek said.
Employees have been taking furloughs, though Michalek could not confirm how many are currently off work.
Others have taken cuts in the hours they are working and administrators have taken pay cuts, she has said.
