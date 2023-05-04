TRAVERSE CITY — A federal judge rejected a proposed settlement between Traverse City and a developer challenging the city’s tall buildings vote requirement.
Judge Paul Maloney of the U.S. District Court Michigan Western District wrote he wasn’t convinced 326 Land Company has a vested right to build a structure taller than 60 feet without having to put it on the ballot. Nor was he convinced that the developer and city weren’t cooperating to dispose of the lawsuit by skirting that vote requirement.
The long-awaited response to a question Maloney raised in June 2022 had Tom McIntyre, 326 Land Company’s managing partner, repeating his previous denials to claims that the city and company are colluding. He also said he believes the judge overlooked a building permit that Maloney claimed, in his opinion, the company did not have.
“At the end of the day, there was no collusion whatsoever,” McIntyre said. “The city and Peninsula Place agreed to a settlement that was good for everybody, it was good for the city, good for the owners of Peninsula Place and it was good for me as the developer. But the judge, for whatever reason, didn’t see it that way.”
Neither did Save Our Downtown, a nonprofit that tried to intervene just as it did in a lawsuit the same developer previously brought in the local 13th Circuit Court, said Jay Zelenock, an attorney for the group.
Stricter rules prevented Save Our Downtown and city resident Albert Quick from intervening in the federal suit, but Zelenock said he was relieved to see that Maloney took city residents’ right to vote on tall buildings to heart.
At issue is whether 326 Land Company can build a structure at 326 State Street with a roof deck as well as rooftop structure higher than 60 feet without a public vote, as was previously reported.
City officials ordered the developer to stop work after a 13th Circuit Court ruling in another case concerning a building — this one on Hall Street with an atrium, elevator shaft and other rooftop structures that would reach as high as 76 feet, even if the roof deck would be shorter.
Then-circuit court Judge Thomas Power agreed with Save Our Downtown that those parts of the building should be counted as the building height; the state Court of Appeals reversed that ruling. The same appeals court panel found that insulation planned atop the Hall Street project’s roof deck pushed the height past the 60-foot mark. Voters in November 2022 came out against allowing the developer, Innovo TC Hall, to pass that cutoff point.
Maloney noted 326 Land Company’s plans similarly had rooftop insulation that would reach past 60 feet, so the project should still go up for a public vote.
“In the Court’s assessment, the parties have understated the public’s interest in this dispute,” Maloney wrote. “A majority of the voters approved an amendment to the City’s charter. The citizenry now gets a say in the approval process for buildings that will exceed a certain height.”
The settlement agreement, however, would have left out any public input by conceding 326 Land Company had a vested right to build a structure exceeding 60 feet without an election, Maloney wrote.
Various past rulings gave Maloney reasons to doubt whether 326 Land Company actually had that vested right.
While the company argued it had done excavations for building foundation supports called pier caps, that excavation didn’t meet the requirements that substantial progress case law specifies for a developer to have a vested right to keep building a structure that doesn’t conform with zoning or other laws.
Plus, the same foundation could be used in constructing a building that rises below 60 feet in height, Maloney wrote.
“The work at the site was merely preparatory,” he wrote. “And, the work did not amount to a non-conforming use because the foundation could be used for a conforming structure.”
Maloney noted the city had not submitted any motions to dismiss the case, and that Save Our Downtown had previously been allowed to intervene when 326 Land Company challenged the same voting requirement for a different iteration of the same project. Power allowed that intervention over concerns that the city wouldn’t adequately defend the tall buildings vote requirement.
The judge’s doubts about the strength of the developer’s vested rights arguments led Maloney to conclude the settlement wasn’t adequate or reasonable, he wrote.
Plus, two other legal principles known as res judicata and collateral estoppel might doom all but a sliver of 326 Land Company’s federal suit, Zelenock said. Many of the same issues were already decided when 326 Land Company unsuccessfully challenged the tall buildings vote requirement in 2018 in state court.
If the federal court agreed it shouldn’t revisit Power’s decisions on those issues, that would only leave the vested rights question, one which Maloney strongly signaled he’s unlikely to find in the developer’s favor. That led Zelenock to believe that the lawsuit is headed next for dismissal.
“So, hopefully, 326 Land Company could just dismiss this thing and be done with it or, alternatively, I think the city — if 326 insists on moving forward — I hope the city would just move to dismiss it,” he said.
Peter Worden, an outside attorney representing the city, agreed that Maloney sent a clear signal that the city should ask to dismiss the lawsuit. That’s the likely next move unless the developer decides to change building plans to shave off some height.
As to questions of collusion between the city and developer, Worden repeated his previous denial and the rationale that a settlement avoided financial risk to the city.
“We, I thought, did a pretty good job of laying out to the court that, although we felt we had good arguments on vested rights, we also saw the wisdom of conceding the point because it avoided the potential of city taxpayers getting hit with a big monetary judgment if the judge were to go in a different direction in a final ruling,” he said.
Zelenock said that, while he would hope there’s no collusion between the city and developer, he was glad Maloney considered the possibility in his ruling.
