TRAVERSE CITY — An influx of $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds is coming to Grand Traverse County and ideas are needed for how the money can best be spent.
A study session is tentatively set for Oct. 27 for the county commission to talk about the process of spending the funds. That plan will include creating a mechanism for county residents, agencies, organizations and more to submit suggestions for what is needed, said county Administrator Nate Alger.
“I fully believe that the community needs to be engaged in this process,” Alger said. “We absolutely have to engage the community in these discussions.”
Alger said the county already received requests for the money to be spent on sewer and water infrastructure and affordable housing.
Other counties in northern Michigan and around the state have already called for ideas, with Leelanau County getting 148 submissions before its mid-August deadline. Leelanau County is getting ARP funds totaling $4.2 million.
But Alger said Grand Traverse County wants to go a little slower and is waiting for official guidelines on how the money can be spent. They also may hire a consultant to guide the county through the process, which can be very time-consuming, he said.
“There’s a lot of money coming with that so we just want to do it right,” Alger said.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in March by President Joe Biden. Of that, $130 billion is going to local governments, about $65 billion is earmarked for counties, with the rest allocated to cities and townships based on population.
Municipalities received about half of the funds in May. They have until December 2024 to allocate the funds and until December 2026 to spend them.
According to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s interim final rule, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, as they are known, can be used in five ways — for public health expenditures; addressing negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, including to workers, households, industries and the public sector; to replace lost public sector revenue; to provide premium pay for essential workers who have borne the greatest health risks; and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“I’m hopeful we’ll get the final rules by the end of this year,” said Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth, who knows the ins and outs of ARPA.
Another holdup has been the two infrastructure packages now in Congress, Alger said. A $1.2 trillion plan was passed in a bipartisan vote by the U.S. Senate in August and is now in the House. As passed, it includes $65 billion for expanding broadband in rural areas and low-income communities, and another $55 billion for water infrastructure.
A separate $3.5 trillion, 10-year budget reconciliation package by Democrats would expand education, health care and childcare and take on climate change. It also has money for infrastructure.
“So why would we do broadband internet if we think the federal government is going to take care of it?” Alger asked.
Grand Traverse County has identified about $2 million in revenue losses and Alger said a portion of the ARP funds may be used for that.
Earlier this year Leelanau County bought ads and sent out press releases encouraging anyone to give input on how its ARP funds should be spent. A total of 125 emails with suggestions were received, as well as 23 proposals for things like softball and baseball fields, water and sewer improvements and a communications tower, said county Administrator Chet Janik.
“It’s money that is supposed to be spent on the community and we thought it was important to get input from the community,” Janik said. “Lots of people took us up on it.”
Other suggestions included expanding mental health services, though the vast majority of requests were for expansion of internet and broadband in the county, he said.
The county commission will begin reviewing all of the suggestions and proposals at a Committee of the Whole meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Tues., Oct. 19 at the government center. Janik said it is the first discussion commissioners will have on how to spend the ARP funds and they will begin the process of deciding which requests will come before the board for a presentation, Janik said.
All of the emails and proposals received by the county will be posted online Tuesday, he said.
Traverse City will get about $1.65 million, a little more than was previously reported, and got its first payment about a week ago, said Marty Colburn, city manager.
The city commission has had some cursory discussions on the ARP funds, but the topic is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, Colburn said.
The plan is to use the funds for infrastructure — water, wastewater and fiberoptic cable, but especially on a sewer-lining project that is in the works, he said.
“The bad news is public infrastructure is very costly,” Colburn said. “The good news is this is money we didn’t have.”
Benzie County is getting $3.45 million in ARP funds and earlier this year put out a call for ideas on how to spend it, said county board Chair Bob Roelofs. That has now been put on hold until the rules are finalized, he said.
Antrim County received $4.5 million in ARP funds and Kalkaska $3.5 million.
