CEDAR — A national investigation into art forgeries brought FBI agents to Cedar — and saw them raid a local man’s home.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized several items — reportedly including fake paintings and forgery tools — from Donald “DB” Henkel’s property in efforts spanning two days earlier this month.
Henkel, 60, is a prolific northern Michigan artist, responsible for National Cherry Festival posters, several local art exhibitions and a statue placed at the Grand Traverse Commons.
Investigators claim Henkel spent years forging other artists’ work, according to FBI Spokeswoman Mara Schneider. Agents believe Henkel passed those near-indistinguishable copies off in galleries around the nation, raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The accusations came as a shock to northern Michigan’s art community.
“I was really surprised, that’s a very serious crime. It’s stealing, it’s fraud,” said Dan Oberschulte, a local art conservator who works with McMillen Custom Framing and the Dennos Museum Center. “Undoubtedly, he knew that it was wrong.”
“Isn’t that the most crazy, bizarre story you ever heard?” added Todd McMillen, owner of Traverse City-based McMillen’s. “He was just your normal, everyday artist.”
Pieces bearing Henkel’s name are spread through Traverse City’s recent history. He worked with dozens of local organizations and painted a piece that still hangs on the wall of Horizon Books.
That piece, titled “Holiday Jubilee,” features an odd cast including the Easter Bunny, Jesus Christ, Abraham Lincoln and Santa Claus. It measures 12 feet by 6 feet 8 inches, and has adorned the wall above the shop’s children’s section since December 2013.
“The history of that piece as we know it is, that painting had been in ArtPrize in Grand Rapids,” said Amy Reynolds, who co-owns Horizon with her husband, Vic Herman. “When it was over he came to us and asked if, rather than store it, would we put it up.”
She, unlike an increasing number of those who’ve dealt with Henkel, has no doubts about the work’s authenticity — it bears his signature, she said.
Other works traveled farther to auction houses and galleries in New York City, Chicago and other major cities.
Jay Frederick Kreihbel, chief executive officer of Chicago’s Hindman Auction House, said each work coming through his business is carefully reviewed for authenticity. Like initial FBI tests, nothing at recent auctions raised any red flags. He said paintings tend to be the easiest thing to forge, compared to jewelry and other high-price items.
“As it relates to the paintings under investigation by the FBI, numerous experts in the field were consulted about these works, including galleries and institutions, and no authenticity issues were raised at the time they were sold,” Kreihbel wrote in an emailed response.
He declined to discuss prices linked to any potential sales from Henkel, and under company policy wouldn’t speak to specific buyers, sellers or dealings.
Past listings on the auction house’s website list paintings from artists Henkel is accused of portraying in his works, including George Ault and Gertrude Abercrombie. In general, auction listings for works from those artists sold for $25,000 to $300,000-plus.
Kreihbel said he and auction house staff are cooperating with the FBI’s investigation.
Henkel’s East Hoxie Road property — which investigators believe was used as a “forging factory,” according to a now-sealed warrant cited in a Detroit News article — sits at the end of a wooded drive in rural Cedar.
Those documents describe the scheme as “involving six-figure deals, wealthy buyers and elegantly faked artwork that fooled” some of America’s most prolific art experts, the News reported. It’s part of a national crime ring spanning at least four states.
Schemes also apparently involved faked sports memorabilia — a baseball bat purportedly signed by Babe Ruth and memorabilia from other ballpark greats.
Schneider could offer few details on that — the investigation was handled by an out-of-state division she declined to name.
The FBI oversees a 20-agent Art Crime Team tasked with handling “art and cultural property” investigations, according to the agency’s website. It’s unclear if those agents are involved in the case.
His alleged fakes weren’t easy to detect.
Multiple paintings checked out upon a first inspection by FBI officials, Oberschulte said — their authenticity only came into question when their paints were tested.
While traditional oil and acrylic paints are easily acquired today, their chemical composition is notably different than those used decades and centuries ago, Oberschulte said.
Restorations of classic paintings do occasionally utilize modern paints, but for rarities and particularly notable paintings, authentic paints are acquired from niche sellers.
Oberschulte often inspects art, but doesn’t stock the equipment needed to test paint, which he said is an elaborate chemical process.
“He was a good artist — you know, so good he could copy originals,” McMillen said. “It sounds like he was a very prolific and classically trained painter.”
Henkel hasn’t been arrested — Schneider expects that to come eventually.
As of Thursday, no charges have been filed against Henkel in federal court. His record, however, proves notable — between 1991 and 2013, Henkel filed for bankruptcy at least six times between Michigan, Missouri, Virginia and Arkansas-based federal courts.
Schneider said several co-conspirators across the country are also being investigated.
A Lansing FBI office supervisor declined to discuss the case Friday, as did officials with Michigan’s Grand Rapids-based Western District court and prosecutor’s office.
Schneider declined to talk further about the case.
Attempts to contact Henkel proved unsuccessful.
Reporter Mardi Link contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.