TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation announced its holiday hours.
The nonprofit organization will close early at noon on Christmas Eve, then remain closed for more than a week until Jan. 2. The group offers assistance with clothing, food and even utility needs for those in difficult financial circumstances.
The foundation is at 826 Hastings in Traverse City, and can be reached via email sent to info@fatherfred.org or by calling 231-947-2055.
More information can be found at www.fatherfred.org online.
