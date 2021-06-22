ACME — Smoke and crackling sounds alerted a father and daughter on a boat in East Grand Traverse Bay to an engine compartment fire.
Grand Traverse Metro firefighters took both back to shore after the 57-year-old man shut off the engine and a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer checked to see if both father and daughter were safe, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Chief Pat Parker said. It happened Tuesday afternoon shortly after the two set out from Sayler Park in Yuba.
Parker said they were headed to Traverse City State Park for the boat's first summer trip and were about a half-mile out when they noticed the smoke and noise from the 1987 Four Winns' engine.
The two did well in stopping the engine and not opening the compartment, Parker said. Keeping it shut avoided giving oxygen to the fire
Neither was hurt, Parker said — he gave no information on the daughter's age or where either was from.
Peninsula Township firefighters towed the boat back to the launch with their department's boat, while Grand Traverse Metro personnel took the two to shore with their department's boat, Parker said. And the USCG helicopter crew hoisted the rescue swimmer back aboard after checking on the two.
An investigation showed an exhaust problem melted a rubber hose in the engine compartment, Parker said. Damage otherwise was minimal, and the boat should run again.
