TRAVERSE CITY — The future of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People project in Michigan remains unclear as the contract for the state coordinator concludes at the end of March.
The pilot project was announced in 2019 by the U.S. Department of Justice with an initial investment of $1.5 million to hire MMIP coordinators in 11 states.
Veteran FBI agent Joel Postma was appointed in 2020 by U.S. attorneys for the Western and Eastern Districts of Michigan.
Savanna’s Act was signed in 2020 to address the need to consult with Indigenous partners and agencies supporting and investigating Missing Persons reports. It also addresses protection orders, including how they are entered into the appropriate system and who’s responsible for entering them.
Under the DOJ’s MMIP Initiative, and in furtherance of Savanna’s Act, Postma was tasked with identifying MMIP cases, coordinating tribal, federal, state, and local law enforcement, and offering assistance in the development of Tribal Community Response Plans. That also included improving data collection and analysis around this issue across the state.
Rachel Carr, a citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, pointed to the reality of this issue, and said that Native Americans “still do have an appropriate response from the state or feds (government).”
Carr serves as the director of Three Fires Against Violence that, for more than a decade, has been supporting the 12 federally recognized tribes across the state as they respond to violence against their communities.
Carr also previously advocated for domestic violence legislation, including the Violence Against Women Act (2013), on a local, state and national level.
Finding information on the number of missing and murdered Indigenous People in the state is difficult because there is no single source of data, and the information that is there is often incomplete and/or inaccurate, Carr said.
“There is also an undercount of missing and/or murdered Indigenous People in the state from cases going unreported for various reasons,” Carr said. “There continues to be significant issues with data collection and analysis because there are no requirements for jurisdictions to collect ethnicity, race, and/or tribal affiliation for missing and/or murdered individuals.”
National databases, such as the National Crime Information Center and National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), don’t always collect the same information, and both have different criteria to enter information.
The Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and Bay Mills Indian Community unveiled their Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Tribal Community Response Plans in 2021. The tribal response pilots include collaborative, comprehensive law enforcement response, cultural honoring victim services, timely and accurate media and public communications, and community outreach partnerships.
The plans were piloted to encourage other sovereign nations to use them as a blueprint for their own response plans.
The Sault Tribe’s Advocacy Resource Center, established a database project under the response plan, as an effort to get the federal government to include tribal citizenship as an ethnicity option in databases of missing and murdered people.
“Public safety in tribal communities is a top priority for the Western District of Michigan,” said Tiffany Brown, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, in a written response regarding the lack of data and reporting for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Michigan.
Brown said the time frame for Postma’s position was extended through additional funding from their office “to continue the ongoing work.”
According to Brown, their office is currently reviewing the possibility of having an assistant U.S. attorney continue to serve as an MMIP coordinator after Postma. But she did not address questions about when that decision would be made, what funding would be needed to accomplish this or how the project would proceed throughout the state.
