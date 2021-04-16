TRAVERSE CITY — A 73-year-old woman died at the local hospital after being in a bad crash at U.S. Highway 31 South and Franke Road, officials said.
Authorities said the woman, from Empire, died at Munson Medical Center on Tuesday after the crash the day prior.
Investigators for the Grand Traverse County Sheriff said a 20-year-old Traverse City man traveling north in a pickup truck struck an SUV turning into a business. The SUV was driven by a 77-year-old man from Empire and the woman who died was a passenger in his vehicle, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
