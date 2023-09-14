HONOR — A 53-year-old Interlochen man died after his motorcycle struck a pickup truck, according to reports from the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they pronounced the motorcyclist, Sam Edward Kangas, dead on the scene after attempting lifesaving measures.
On Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m., authorities said they received a call about a 2015 Harley-Davidson striking a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Kyle Poff, 44, from Interlochen, from behind near Fewins Road and Burnt Mill Road in Inland Township.
Between 4-6 minutes later, Undersheriff Greg Hubers said his deputies arrived on the scene.
Once they arrived, they reported both the motorcycle and the then overturned truck were found north of the roadway in a ditch.
Hubers confirmed Poff suffered from minor injuries as a result of the crash.
An initial investigation report from the sheriff's office shows the truck was traveling westbound on Fewins Road when it was struck from behind by the motorcycle, which was traveling in the same direction at a high rate of speed.
"Speed, as it relates to the posted 55 mph speed limit, appears to be a factor in this crash," Hubers said in a release.
He said alcohol has not yet been determined as a factor in the crash, but confirmed that Poff had not been drinking that night.
The incident remains under investigation with the sheriff's office.
