ELK RAPIDS — Voters in two Antrim County townships shot down an effort to use tax dollars to preserve farmland and open spaces.
Both Elk Rapids and Milton townships’ voters rejected a proposed 1-mill tax levy for 10 years intended to pay for agricultural conservation easements. The overall tally was 746 opposed and 500 votes in favor, according to unofficial election results released by Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy.
“It’s a disappointment,” said Bob Kingon, of the Friends of Milton and Elk Rapids Farmland Committee. “We made a good effort.”
In Elk Rapids Township, 476 voters said “no” to the millage request, while 279 approved the measure.
In Milton Township, it was 270 voters opposed and 221 voters in favor.
The farmland preservation millage was designed to provide permanent protections, buying up development rights to diminish the financial temptation to sell land for housing or commercial purposes.
Conservation easements allow for property values to drop to agricultural rates, Glen Chown — executive director of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy — previously said.
About 1,200 acres in Elk Rapids Township had been identified for possible protection, along with 8,000 acres in Milton Township.
“It’s a complicated thing. I’m not sure everyone fully understands the issue,” Kingon said.
Similar taxpayer-funded farmland preservation taxes are already on the books in nearby Acme and Peninsula townships in Grand Traverse County.
Kingon said he expects the issue to be brought back to voters again, especially in Milton Township where the difference was fewer than 50 votes.
Milton Township voters did approve both the 0.7-mill road millage request and the 0.76-mills tax for ambulance services. The road proposal passed 353-135, while the ambulance millage was approved 365-122.
Voters in Elk Rapids Township also rejected a 0.6-mill proposal for upkeep at Maple Grove Cemetery by a 429-331 tally.
Finally, voters in all nine Antrim County townships that belong to the Township Ambulance Authority approved the proposed 1-mill tax for four years to fund the agency’s operations. In total, the vote tally was 972-114.
