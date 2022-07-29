TRAVERSE CITY — The Purchase of Development Rights program for farms on the Old Mission Peninsula is on the Aug. 2 ballot for renewal.
Farmers in Peninsula Township are able to sell the development rights of their land under the program. This means they cannot develop their land for anything other than farming if they sign on. The program is voluntary.
The peninsula was the first community in the U.S. to fund a PDR program by increasing property taxes instead of using government funds. The program started in 1994 and was renewed for another 20 years in 2002.
If the renewal passes, the program will be renewed until 2041. The increased property tax for Peninsula Township residents would be 2 mills, or $2 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.
Many people in the area are in favor of renewing the millage, saying it helps preserve the historically rural farming community. Barbara Wunsch is a fifth generation farmer and owner of Wunsch Farms, a family farm on the peninsula. She said the PDR allowed her farm to expand by building a packing shed for shipping cherries.
“I think for a lot of us, it would break our hearts to watch our farms get developed,” Wunsch said. “It really has allowed us to keep the legacy of family farms going.”
Laura Rigan is the farmland program manager for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. She said the conservancy has had contracts with Peninsula Township in the past to help manage the PDR program, but is not under contract right now. The conservancy helped negotiate deals with landowners and make sure they follow the rules of the program, Rigan said.
The amount of money each farm receives from the program is determined with the help of an appraiser, and varies widely between different properties, she said. Often times, funds from the PDR are matched by state and federal programs for double or triple their amount, Rigan said.
Jennifer Jay is the director of communications and engagement for the conservancy. She said 5,181 acres — just more than half of the desired area — are currently protected by the PDR and other agriculture preservation programs.
The renewal would provide the funds to preserve more farmland on the peninsula, Jay said. The conservancy does not advocate for the PDR, she said, but its goal is to “educate people as to the value of farmland protection.”
Critics of the program have spoken of the program’s expense, called for more transparency and less government control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.