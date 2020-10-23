TRAVERSE CITY — A family of four and their two pet rabbits are safe after an early evening house fire in Garfield Township, officials said.
“The smoke detectors worked, that’s the good news,” said Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Patrick Parker.
There is smoke damage to furniture and other possessions inside the Donna Court home.
That, and utilities still shut off to fight the fire, made the home uninhabitable for the time being, Parker said, but the structure was not a total loss.
The family heard a sparking and crackling sound in the basement, the smoke detectors went off and everyone exited the home. There were no injuries, Parker said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Parker said.
