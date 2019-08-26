TRAVERSE CITY — A fact-finding report regarding several items at issue between Northwestern Michigan College’s administration and faculty bargaining teams has been released by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.
The NMC administration team requested the fact-finder in January after coming to an impasse with the NMC Faculty and Faculty Chair associations late last year, with the biggest sticking point being faculty salaries.
Bargaining teams met with the MERC fact-finder in June. The report was received Thursday.
The report recommends cost-of-living raises for faculty of 2 percent this year, 2.5 percent next year and 3 percent for 2021 on steps 6-20 of the salary plan. Faculty had been asking for 4 percent raises for the three years of the contract; the administration had offered increases ranging from 1.14 percent to 2 percent.
Those amounts are in addition to 3.7 percent step raises faculty get every year for 20 years. Those at the top of the scale are paid about $87,000 per year.
Association President Brandon Everest said the increases are “course corrections,” as faculty salaries have fallen behind the statewide average of all community colleges. That puts NMC at a disadvantage when it comes to attracting professionals from outside the area, he said.
Everest said the unions will accept the fact-finder’s recommendation and is urging the college administration team to do the same.
“While we didn’t win on all fronts, we are satisfied with the report as a whole,” Everest said. “It’s time to accept what the fact-finder said and move ahead to ratify a contract.”
The college is reviewing and evaluating the recommendations, Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications, said in a press release.
“The next step in this process is that both sides have an additional 60 days to negotiate a contract that serves the college and our communities well today and into the future,” Fairbanks said.
If the two sides are unable to come to an agreement after 60 days, the college could impose its last offer on the faculty. Everest has said if that happens union members will not ratify the contract.
Faculty contracts expired in December. The two groups have been in negotiations since September.
