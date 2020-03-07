TRAVERSE CITY — Ashley Giddis recently had her gallbladder out at Munson Medical Center.
The procedure was done in outpatient and Giddis, 29, said it took less than three hours. She later got bills for the procedure itself, for the radiologist and for the doctors who performed the procedure.
She also got a separate bill for a facility fee that had been billed to her private insurance company, but wasn’t covered because of her high deductibles.
“It was outrageous,” Giddis said. “It’s the same place. I already got charged for the operating room. Wouldn’t that be the facility?”
Several Munson patients contacted the Record-Eagle to report seeing the fee added to their bills for hospital procedures, doctor visits and hearing tests. Sometimes it’s called a service fee, a hospital fee or a building charge, they say. Many questioned what it’s for.
Giddis was also charged a facility fee of about $50 from her surgeon at her pre-op office visit. She skipped her post-op appointment because she couldn’t afford it. She said she was never told about the extra fee ahead of time.
“I think it’s deception at its finest,” Giddis said.
The facility fee is not unique to Munson. It has been around for about 20 years and came about after hospitals successfully lobbied Congress, claiming they need to charge the added fee to cover their overhead costs.
In addition to hospitals, the fee can be charged by any health care provider employed by the hospital and any facility it owns.
It is used to pay for things such as the building, utilities and support staff beyond the providers, said Brian Lawson, regional marketing and communications manager at Munson Healthcare.
Lawson said the hospital has seen an increase in the number of inquiries about the fee and split billing — the practice of splitting the bill between the physician’s fee and the facility fee — may be causing the confusion.
It could also be that more private physicians have joined Munson and have become hospital-based clinics, Lawson said. Or it could be that as health care and health insurance are becoming more complex, people are becoming more engaged, he said.
It is not known how much money the fee brings in annually for Munson as the hospital would have to look at individual patient files to get that number, said Rebecca Kuchar, system director of marketing and corporate communications.
The ability to charge a facility fee is one of the main drivers behind hospitals buying up privately-owned practices, said Marni Jameson Carey, executive director of the Association of Independent Doctors, a nonprofit trade association.
“This is a fee that adds zero to a patient’s care,” Carey said. “It is strictly to support the facility.”
Many patients don’t even know they are being charged the fee until they get a bill. Traverse City resident Dave Jameson, who is not related to Carey, in January went for his annual visit to the Munson Sleep Disorders Center, something he has done for the last 10 years.
He was shocked when he got a bill for $52. It was separate from the doctor bill and had no explanation as to what it was for. He called the hospital billing department and was told they didn’t know what it was. He later called again and was told it was a facility charge.
None of the bill was covered by his private insurance company, likely because of high deductibles, he said.
It made him angry.
“When I go to the grocery store I don’t pay $52 to come in and out of that building,” Jameson said. “I have a hard time walking inside a building and walking back out and having to pay that bill. Who the hell does that?”
When he looked at his bills for the last three years he found that in 2017 he was billed a $45 facility fee, of which his insurance company paid $36. In 2018 he was billed $54.50 and his insurance paid the entire bill.
This year his insurance paid zero, he said. During that same time period the physician portion of the bill increased by about 52 percent — from $58.20 to $120, though he no longer saw a physician but a nurse practitioner.
Jameson said the fee will likely stop many people from going to see their doctors because they can’t afford it, he said.
About one third of U.S. physicians are independent, according to the Association of Independent Doctors. The rest are employed by hospitals. The fee is one reason hospitals can pay doctors more than they earn in private practice, Carey said, which is a big incentive for doctors.
Those doctors then make referrals to surgeons or specialists who are under the hospital umbrella and who may order tests such as MRIs, CT scans and other procedures. Patients may find themselves, like Giddis, paying a facility fee at each step.
“If we could get rid of facility fees we could stop the flywheel that’s driving up the cost of health care,” Carey said.
Paul Martin said a family member had a procedure done at Copper Ridge Surgery Center in July and was charged a facility fee of $6,409. The bill was separate from other bills he got for the procedure.
His private insurance company’s negotiated rate for the fee was $822.29, all of which Martin was required to pay. Most of that — $710 — had to be paid in advance the morning of the procedure.
Site neutrality — the policy of charging the same price for a procedure no matter where it is done — could one day get rid of the practice of hospitals charging facility fees, Carey said.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid, put into place a site-neutral payment policy for 2019 that would have required hospitals to reduce the fee for office visits by 30 percent that year and by another 30 percent in 2020.
The next step would hopefully have been to reduce or eliminate all facility fees, Carey said. The reductions would only have applied to Medicare patients, but would have been a start, she said.
Gabe Schneider, director of government relations at Munson, says the fee is necessary.
In his job he deals mostly with issues related to Medicare and Medicaid and said 60 percent of Munson reimbursement comes from those two agencies.
“The current system of Medicare reimbursement takes into account that hospitals must provide care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay, plus the costs associated with maintaining a 24/7, 365 system of care,” Schneider said. “Site-neutrality payments would effectively eliminate the reimbursement that allows for the continuation of that type of care.”
Hospitals sued CMS over the payment policy and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in September ruled that the agency overstepped its bounds with the policy and was ordered to repay the difference to hospitals.
That court’s decision was reaffirmed in October and the case will now be decided in the U.S Court of Appeals.
Site neutrality is being fought by groups such as the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, which in 2019 spent more than $100 million lobbying Congress, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Over the last six years the groups have spent about $1.6 billion, putting them in the top 10 of lobby spenders.
“They pay billions into the pockets of lawmakers to make sure they don’t change the way things are, and we’re all paying for it,” Carey said.
Jameson said he doesn’t want free health care, he just wants it to be fair.
“Right now it doesn’t feel fair at all,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.