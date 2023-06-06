MANCELONA — Dry weather conditions have area firefighters, Emergency Services Coordinators and Michigan Department of Natural Resources on high alert.
“Currently, in northern Michigan, there have been many areas without rain for over 25 days. The prediction for future rain is very sparse. With the vegetation, low humidity, high temps, winds, and other weather contributors, this creates a critical wildfire danger,” said Antrim County Emergency Services Director Matthew Adamek.
“The DNR has predicted a volatile fire behavior with many fuel sources in fields, woods, and fines. These fuels include all vegetation, as they depend on rainfall for their moisture content.”
There is potential for widespread damage, like last weekend's Crawford County wildfire that started near Staley Lake Road and burned 2,400 acres.
As of Tuesday afternoon the DNR was not issuing burn permits in central to northern Michigan counties, including the Upper Peninsula, because of the extreme fire danger. This means people cannot burn yard debris such as leaves and branches, but fires for recreational or cooking purposes are allowed, as long as they are contained safely in a fire ring or pit.
Beth Fults, a public information officer with the DNR’s Incident Management Team, said multiple fires were reported over Memorial Day weekend — the result of improperly extinguished campfires.
“It is worth noting, while people are allowed to have fires for cooking and recreation it’s important to make sure you put your fire out properly when done,” she said.
The proper way to put out a campfire includes allowing the wood to burn completely to ash, if possible. Pour a lot of water on the fire, drowning all embers — not just the red ones. Fults suggests pouring water on the fire until the hissing sound stops.
“If you do not have water, stir dirt or sand into the embers with a shovel to bury the fire,” she added. “Continue adding water, dirt or sand and stir with a shovel until all material is cool.”
Fults said a good rule of thumb is if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
“Don’t just put water on your campfire — make sure to also put water on your fire ring. If the metal is hot, it can cause nearby grass to catch fire.”
There is often confusion or misunderstandings between burn bans, and the DNR not issuing burn permits. During times when the DNR is not issuing burn permits, recreational and cook fires are still allowed. A burn ban must come in the form of a Gubernatorial Proclamation. Burn bans prohibit all types of burning, including fires for camping, cooking and recreational purposes. The last Gubernatorial Burn Ban Proclamation was in 2007.
“We aren’t at that point (of a burn ban) right now,” Fults said. “
There are many causes of wildfires including lightning strikes, chains or tie-downs dragging from a trailer causing sparks, and downed power lines. A burn ban is not a complete solution to preventing wildfires, she said, adding that a ban only addresses part of the problem.
Officials have said some northern Michigan counties received a little rain last week, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
The DNR expects conditions to remain dry and the fire danger at an extreme level throughout the week. While campfires and cooking fires are still permitted, people are asked to keep a shovel on hand, have a hose nearby, and never leave a fire unattended — not even for a minute.
“Remember, when done with a fire, drench it, stir it and drench it again until it’s cool to the touch,” officials said.
For more information about the status of open burn permits, check the DNR’s website, Michigan.gov/DNR.
