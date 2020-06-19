TRAVERSE CITY — It may become the summer of the mosquito.
Summer’s weather outlook calls for above normal precipitation and when combined with high water levels and a brimming water table, experts predict it could result in a bonanza for the blood-sucking, parasitic insects. That means there could be resulting heightened risk for emerging diseases such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
“The biggest risk from mosquitoes is West Nile virus in Grand Traverse County,” said Dan Thorell, the county health department’s environmental health director.
“Also EEE, but that is pretty low,” he said.
This year’s first case of WNV was reported June 5 in a captive hawk in Lapeer County.
Last year, WNV sickened 12 Michigan residents and 20 animals and birds, according to the state health department.
Thorell said that while WNV is common in downstate areas, there haven’t been any recent human cases in the northwest Lower Michigan region.
However, state records show an avian case of WNV last year in Benzie County.
Last year also brought the state’s worst outbreak of EEE: it appeared in 20 counties and infected 50 animals and 10 humans, the latter resulting in six deaths.
Among last year’s EEE outbreak, health officials found one non-human case in Leelanau County, state records show.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials said both WNV and EEE are transmitted through bites from mosquitoes that picked up the respective viruses from infected birds. That means the best way to prevent the diseases is to avoid mosquito bites.
“Probably the best thing you can do is wear the proper insect repellent, like those with DEET or Picaridin,” Thorell said.
He said other good ideas include avoiding woodsy areas at dawn and dusk, wearing long sleeves and trousers during evenings, reducing stagnant water pools around residences and even installing a bat house nearby.
“Don’t give them the opportunity to breed and proliferate around your home,” Thorell said.
State health officials also encourage Michigan residents to take precautions against disease-carrying mosquitoes.
“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive.
Local entomologist Erwin “Duke” Elsner, retired educator with Michigan State University Extension, said that while WNV and EEE aren’t prevalent in this area, that doesn’t mean mosquito mitigation should be ignored.
In fact, he said keeping mosquitoes in check around homes benefits pets like cats and dogs, which because of mosquito bites commonly contract and suffer from parasitic heart worms without prevention medicines.
And it may take a lot of effort to keep mosquitoes at bay this year, Elsner said, especially given the high water table and brimming Great Lakes water levels.
The federal Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 33 percent chance of above normal precipitation through August. It could result in pools of stagnant water in forests, residential yards and other ground-saturated areas.
“And it’s not just the stuff in the woods — pots, pools even pieces of trash that holds water,” Elsner said. “There are a tremendous amount of mosquitoes bred in humans’ stuff that’s captured water, like garden art. We have to remember to pour that stuff out or treat it.”
The entomologist said so far this season northern Michigan hasn’t yet experienced an explosion of mosquitoes, perhaps because there have been enough dry days in between the soaking wet ones.
But it’s difficult to predict how the mosquito season will unfold, even with the wetter than normal weather forecast, Elsner said.
Visit www.michigan.gov/emergingdiseases for more information.
