TRAVERSE CITY — Frustration, heartache and hopelessness are just part of the process for Traverse City renters.
Many residents of the vacation town on the bay struggle to find affordable housing, and often face a gauntlet of false listings that permeate the online marketplace. They spend weeks and months poring over listings and dodging scammers.
Fenced backyards, spacious bedrooms, wood floors and pristine kitchens at $600 price tags are enticing, but often they’re not real.
Some are easy to spot — a two-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot house in city limits for $650 isn’t fooling too many people.
Others, desperate for a home, lose out on thousands.
Scammers prey on a desperate, vulnerable population, said Yarrow Brown, executive director of Housing North, a housing-focused nonprofit.
Housing already proves a chronic problem in northern Michigan, she said — to meet demand, Grand Traverse County would need to add 1,630 homes for purchase and another 4,085 rental homes, condos or apartments.
“It’s pretty dire — there isn’t a lot of availability for rentals,” Brown said.
Many blame short-term rentals, like Airbnbs and vacation cottages, for scooping up affordable properties, she added. But they’re far from the only contributor.
“Construction costs are really high, land values are really high, and it’s hard to incentivize development for affordable and workforce housing right now,” Brown said.
A 2019 Housing North analysis found much of that demand — 72 percent — is for rentals costing $650 or less. They’re units sought by empty-nesters, retirees, young professionals and recent grads trying to get a footing.
The region’s significant population growth in recent years is another major factor in the housing shortage, according to the analysis, and rent prices often far exceed what residents can afford. Many working northern Michiganders get stuck in the middle — making too much to qualify for housing assistance, but not enough to cover Traverse City’s high rent prices.
Scams that take advantage of that issue prove hard to curb, according to Traverse City Police Department Detective Evan Warsecke.
“They’ll (take) the pictures and the addresses from somebody else’s legitimate ad, and they’ll basically use those as if they’re that person,” Warsecke said. “People think they’ve got this house rented, then they find out they actually don’t and they’re out the money.”
Warsecke only recently began leading fraud cases for the department’s detective bureau, and hasn’t seen any rental-related scams during that tenure.
But he said often, there’s little local investigators can do.
Cases where a suspect likely is out-of-state or out-of-country tend to be referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or Department Homeland Security, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless.
Complaints are investigated when they come in, he said, and officers will work with victims to locate a suspect. If that person is found and they live outside northern Michigan, the department turns to sister agencies for help.
“We’ll reach out and try to find a way to make contact with the suspect, if we can,” Fewless said. “We don’t have a lot of victims who’ve actually sent money — usually they get sniffed out before (that), but it does happen.”
The majority of suspects don’t live anywhere near Traverse City, Fewless said. Extraditing them is another challenge — one that falls to Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
Those roadblocks lead to a dead ends often — they did in a banking fraud Warsecke recently investigated.
“The phone numbers the people used aren’t valid, the email the person used is no longer valid,” he said. “Sometimes you just can’t track ‘em because they go through so many (different avenues).
“And actual charges for somebody out of the country? That just doesn’t happen for our agency.”
Fewless said he rarely sees real estate-related scams, and that investigations aren’t common.
But a Record-Eagle post asking people who’ve interacted with scammers to come forward drew more than a dozen responses during its first day on Craigslist — suggesting many people who encounter scams don’t report them.
Online, Craigslist posts on the northern Michigan page warn others about listings discovered to be scams, and dozens of picture-less, detail-less posts promise cheap prices for downtown homes, cozy country houses and luxurious apartments.
Warsecke suggests treating online listings with extra scrutiny, and sticking to more legitimate sites.
“Just do your research,” he said. “(You) can always see if there’s an actual rental office or management company that runs the apartment complex, (or) see if you can verify through an owner or a real estate agent — or even contact local law enforcement.”
Brown personally avoids Craigslist because of scam posts and the scam calls that often result from posting.
“It’s terrible — we would much prefer that this wasn’t happening,” she said. “People really need housing on all income levels — low-income affordable, middle-income workforce housing. It’s not just one group. Everybody needs a home in the area and they’re really hard to find.”
Record-Eagle Freedom of Information Act requests for logs and reports of housing-related scams are still pending with both the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Traverse City Police Department. Each has requested time extensions to compile records. The Record-Eagle will continue reporting this story as data is released at www.record-eagle.com.
Anyone who’s been scammed or suspects a scam post can report it at www.ic3.gov.
