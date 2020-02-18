TRAVERSE CITY — Dozens of local water quality watchers gathered to learn about a scientific research tool experts suggest could have impacts on both swimmer’s itch and bacterial contamination monitoring.
Monday’s water quality symposium at Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Campus included academic and research experts who discussed their use of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) analysis to study a variety of water issues. That means DNA signatures are used to identify larval parasites that have freshwater snails as hosts, as well as find sources of enteric bacteria — gut flora common in all animals, including livestock, wildlife and humans.
“There are lots of things out there pooping in the environment,” said associate professor Patrick Hanington from the Canadian University of Alberta.
Much of the research discussed with the crowd at the Hagerty Center was conducted in local lakes, including both Big and Little Glen lakes, Lime Lake and Lake Leelanau. The research on those local lakes happened in both 2018 and 2019, and is expected to continue this year.
Biologist Ron Reimink of research firm Freshwater Solutions said he will continue his study of methods to reduce outbreaks of swimmer’s itch among inland lake bathers. His family has a home on Lime Lake where he tests out different methods.
Reimink said he has learned more in the last three years about swimmer’s itch — the parasitic worm-caused rash common among inland lake bathers — than he had in decades thanks to the use of the qPCR analysis.
Research shows the larval worms that cause swimmer’s itch, cercaria, come out of their host freshwater snails in the mornings and enter the water column. They dwell in the top layer of surface water and can be blown around by the wind similar to springtime pollen, Reimink said.
That’s why researchers advise swimming in the afternoon on high-risk days, he said, as well as avoiding floating with arms and legs in shallow, near-surface waters.
“Avoid shallow water with an onshore wind,” Reimink said.
He has done a number of physical experiments to study impacts on the abundance of the floating parasitic worms that cause swimmer’s itch, also called cercarial dermatitis.
He bashed the worms. He raked the worms. He blocked the worms with an oil boom affixed to a dock.
Reimink said the only physical method he didn’t yet test was with a “Roomba-style skimmer” because it was too expensive to buy.
“We are just trying to prevent swimmer’s itch,” he said.
This summer, Reimink said he wants to test out methods to reduce swimmer’s itch rashes that were offered by area residents on a social media page. Use of soaps like Lava and Fels-Naptha were advised, along with rubbing down with Avon’s Skin-So-Soft before swimming, he said.
Additional research planned for this summer includes more qPCR analysis, which Hanington said is both reliable and viable, even when non-researchers are involved in sample collections. Quality controls can help ensure the validity of samples and analysis for community-based monitoring efforts, he said, which are those in which volunteers are trained to help conduct field work.
Constanza Hazelwood, education and outreach coordinator for NMC’s Great Lakes Water Studies Institute, said college leaders are keen to involve their students in such community-based monitoring projects. College officials are even thinking about the development of a qPCR laboratory, she said.
