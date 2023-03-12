TRAVERSE CITY — Buying some large pieces of land could grow Brown Bridge Quiet Area by 528 acres, if Traverse City can get the funding to add to the park.
City commissioners on Monday will consider setting a March 20 public hearing to apply for a $2,343,919 Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to buy the land. The city would use money from its Brown Bridge Trust Fund, which comes from oil and gas royalties from the property, to match the grant.
That would buy 280 acres from a family trust, land that includes frontage on Spring Lake, as previously reported. It would also buy 300 acres from Rotary Camps & Services of Traverse City, which owns the property as part of its shuttered Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is working with the city on the potential purchase, land conservancy spokeswoman Jennifer Jay said. The property along Spring Lake has been in the nonprofit’s sights for some time, and was mentioned in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area’s first management plan.
Preserving much of the lakeshore and adding part of the Rotary Camps & Services of Traverse City property seemed like a natural extension to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area, Jay said.
“As seen by the tremendous passion that people have for Brown Bridge, I think it’s going to be an important amenity for the city to have,” she said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he’s unsure if he’ll vote in favor of setting a public hearing. He’s opposed to buying the property and thinks it’s a “distraction.” Nor did he think it’s a good use of nearly $1 million in Brown Bridge Trust Fund money.
“Like if we had $1 million or $800,000, or three-quarters of a million dollars ... and asked people in the public, ‘what would you like to do with that money,’ I doubt that purchasing property adjacent to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area would make most people’s lists if they listed their top 10 things to spend it on,” he said.
City leaders will get a chance to find out: It’ll take a vote of the public to spend money from the Brown Bridge Trust Fund to match the state grant, Mayor Richard Lewis said.
“Personally, I think it’s a good idea, but it’ll be up to the public to make that final decision,” he said. “If they don’t think it’s a good idea, that’s fine, that’s why we’re asking.”
Even putting the question to a vote seemed like an opportunity cost to Werner, he said. Unlike the related parks improvement fund, Brown Bridge Trust Fund money isn’t restricted in what it can be spent on. Voters could be asked instead to spend some of the fund on something else — he would like to see it invested in the city to possibly earn a higher return than it already does.
Ultimately, Werner said he didn’t see an imminent threat to land that’s across the road from the rest of Brown Bridge Quiet Area and near plenty of other public land. Nor did he see why it has to be the city to save the land.
While the 300 acres Rotary Camps & Services of Traverse City wants to sell is protected by a conservation easement, it’s still largely closed to the public, Jay said. And the property around Spring Lake faces a “substantial” risk of development.
“We know what is happening up here, right? Everybody want to live here, so it’s a desirable property and just one that we have always had on our list of very, very high priorities for protection because of its ecological contributions,” she said.
Lewis echoed this, noting that by buying the land the city would be ensuring it stays in public hands as recreational space.
“My idea is, if we have the opportunity as a community to purchase land that connects to other land that we have for an ultimate public purpose, which is to provide recreation opportunities for walking, for being out in nature — everything you heard was the most positive stuff during the pandemic — then why shouldn’t we continue to try to do that,” he asked.
The proposed addition is in East Bay Township, and township Supervisor Beth Friend said she’s generally in favor of the property being retained for public use. She still wants to learn more about the plan, and invited city Manager Marty Colburn to a township trustee board meeting in April.
Commissioners on Monday have a joint study session with the city planning commission immediately after their special meeting. The agenda includes updates on the city’s master plan rewrite and an ongoing Mobility Action Plan, as well as an update on Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails’ plans to improve and extend its trail along West Grand Traverse Bay.
City commissioners later will hear presentations on the city’s employee and department of the year for 2022. They’ll also hear an annual report from city Planner Shawn Winter.
