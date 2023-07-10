TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission will return to roadkill patrol after a state-granted exemption ends a standoff that had left car-killed carcasses rotting on roadsides for months.
The exemption, announced Monday, appears to resolve the dispute between the road commission, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and the Department of Natural Resources on who's responsible for moving dead animals out of the roadway and disposing of them properly.
The exemptions grant road commissions the ability to manage roadkill almost the same way that they used to, without violating solid waste laws.
The only differences now will be deer carcasses have to be no less than 100 feet away from a different carcass, they have to be 1,000 feet or more away from a building and they cannot create a nuisance, according to the county Road Commission Operations Director Jason Saksewski.
"So they can't create a strong odor that would be disruptive," he said. "But those regulations are pretty much how we operated in the past. So, from a public perception side, it's going to look a lot like business as usual."
The issue cropped up here in December after three or four deer carcasses dumped alongside a trailhead on state forest land near Fife Lake prompted a meeting between the road commission and the DNR, during which the DNR said deer should be left to decompose where they have been killed and not placed on state land.
But road commission officials throughout the state also had concerns about legal restrictions, fines and citations when they would attempt to manage large carcasses, like deer, on public roadways because the laws were unclear, said Saksewski.
"There was a perception of some folks that this was just a Grand Traverse County issue, and it's a bit of validation that our concerns were real," Saksewski said.
"A state agency had to give an exemption because it's not just a Grand Traverse County issue. The laws that apply to Grand Traverse County apply to all other road commissions statewide."
This "newly recognized" exemption originates from a 1988 exemption by the DNR and, while it was technically still in effect, it was never formally adopted or recognized by EGLE since its founding, Saksewski said.
When both agencies split those regulations and functions in 1995, Saksewski said, what to do with roadkill was one of the issues that "fell through the cracks."
From his perspective, he said, the roadkill question wasn't a problem until issues began to escalate, which is why EGLE took nearly three decades to honor the DNR's 1988 exemption.
"It wasn't until recent times, whether it was our interaction with the DNR that kind of precipitated this, or there's another road commission downstate that got approached by EGLE on the manner of their disposal of roadkill, where some of these things really started to get called into question," he said.
"Even though the laws were on the books, it wasn't being actively enforced until recently."
Prior the announcement, many community members expressed their frustrations with roadkill littered across the county, and state Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, submitted a letter signed by 20 lawmakers urging a resolution this spring.
“An elderly woman in my district had a roadkill deer land on her property," he said. “After contacting her county road commission, she was told that the road commission was not allowed to move the deer, and to contact the DNR. After contacting the DNR, she was told to bury the deer in her yard or put it in a trash receptacle. As you can imagine, these tasks were nearly impossible for a woman in her 80s.”
Roadkill can be reported using an online tool at gtcrc.org.
