TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City teenager facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct first will be examined by the state.
John Wesley Udell, III, will be evaluated to determine if he's competent to stand trial and able to be held criminally responsible. Stephen Kane, Udell's attorney, requested the evaluations in 86th District Court Tuesday. Judge Michael Stepka agreed to sign the orders for the exam.
Udell, 18, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to court records.
He remains free on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, conditions for which bar him from any unsupervised contact with minors.
Competency and criminal responsibility examinations typically take around six weeks, Kane said. Then, Kane will have a chance to challenge the findings if he disagrees. Udell's preliminary exam hearing could go ahead if there's no challenge, although Kane said he's unsure at this point.
"There are questions I have, but I don't know if they're going to be asked or not," he said. "It might be better just to wait until trial."
Kyle Attwood, Grand Traverse County chief assistant prosecutor, said he'll wait to see the reports from the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry and go from there.
Kane said Udell is accused of a crime and has the same right to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty as any other defendant.
