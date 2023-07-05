GAYLORD — The market for electric vehicles is growing, and experts forecast demand will continue to accelerate as motorists charge into the future.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that EV sales increased 4.4 percent between 2011 and 2022. New technology and safety features that auto manufacturers are building into EVs have first responders across the country seeking education and training to prepare them for EV-related emergencies.
A Michigan State Police trooper in the Gaylord district suggested a training session, prompting 7th District Headquarters Capt. Jennifer Johnson to coordinate one.
“I thought it was a great idea. We used training funds given to us by MSP and we had an unlimited number of seats so we brought in our local partners,” she said. “It is important for us all to train together so that we have the same information when we all respond to scenes together, which happens often.”
Johnson said there are many nuances when responding to crashes involving EVs that first responders need to be aware of, adding that this was a great platform to use to spread that awareness.
Mike Klimkosky, president of EV Safe, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization, presented materials, videos and educational training to about 50 first responders from nine agencies throughout Antrim and Otsego counties.
Law enforcement officers, fire and EMS personnel attended the session on June 21 in Gaylord.
“EVs are designed to withstand many crashes and collisions. They don’t have large engines under the hood that can crash through a vehicle’s firewall and pin the occupants inside,” Klimkosky said. “Likewise, EVs don’t have a gasoline tank that could explode under force.”
Klimkosky explained that EVs are different from traditional gasoline powered cars. EVs have a large high-voltage battery pack that provides the energy to the vehicle motors, as well as a low-voltage battery that powers most of the other components in the car.
“First responders need to know the proper disablement procedures for both low- and high-voltage systems,” he said.
Community Services Trooper Corey Hebner attended the training. He said one key takeaway was that, because of their design, EVs are quiet.
“You can’t hear a revving engine after a crash,” he said. “Treat an EV as though it is still engaged, in gear, and mobile.”
Klimkosky said one of the most important factors responders need to be aware of is the location and/or proximity of high-voltage components. Even when an EVs high-voltage system is properly disabled, it is important to keep away from these components with tools.
“Another very important thing is knowing the lift-point locations on a high-voltage battery pack. This is important to (first responders) to properly lift the vehicle and assess for potential thermal runaway conditions,” Klimkosky said. “EV technology keeps changing. They need to know how to de-energize batteries.”
Auto manufacturers using different components in different locations make it an even greater challenge for first responders. Star Township Fire Chief Pete Hoogerhyde said a lot of information was shared in a short time.
“The big item is safety and knowing the location of charged cylinders in the doors and pillars is necessary for extrications,” he said. “We have to securely block the car so it cannot go into gear. We need to keep up on this training, as there are changes on an almost daily basis.”
There is no industry standard with how EVs look – or how they get shut off.
“Each EV is going to be different in how it handles, how it shuts off, and where the emergency activations are located,” Hebner said. “There are areas that you can cut and some that you shouldn’t and, if you have to extricate, these zones are different on each vehicle so it can be problematic for first responders.”
These locations are made available to first responders through the vehicle’s handbook and applications specific to the vehicle. Research could be time-consuming, which is why these training sessions are necessary.
Otsego County EMC Chief Jon Deming agreed that training is key.
“I have attended over 40 hours of training on EV vehicles over the last 18 months,” he said. “This is excellent training for staff. We have not had an EV crash yet, but it’s only a matter of time before we do.”
Klimkosky said EV certification is not currently required or mandated.
“That’s where EV Safe comes in. We provide two different classes to build awareness for EVs and another class that prepares first responders with more vehicle hands-on practice,” he said. “Training is a step that counties, cities and towns can take now to be ready and prepared for the eventual transition to EVs.”
While the feedback from the training has been positive, some first responders are asking for more hands-on training, focusing especially on extrication. Klimkosky said they hope to include that in future classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.