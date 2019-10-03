TRAVERSE CITY – Grand Traverse County Commissioners continued to field questions from the public — and from members of their own board — over a controversial ethics policy at their regular meeting Wednesday.
In September, two-thirds of the ad-hoc committee formed to study the policy voted to disband, without bringing recommendations from civil council Kit Tholen, to the full board.
“Will you now commit to bringing the ethics policy, written by civil council at the request of the committee, to the full board to discuss?” asked Sylvia McCullough, of Interlochen.
“The current ethics policy still contains no standard, nor any process to investigate an alleged conflict. Which makes me feel that certain members are unworthy of the public trust.”
Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said the documents McCullough referenced could be found on the county’s website. Commissioner Betsy Coffia said Tholen’s recommendations may be there but are difficult to find, and she objected to Hentschel not including them in the board’s meeting packet.
“I had requested that key documents be included so the public could have easy access to them, as the chairman is well aware,” Coffia said.
“The draft ethics policy was drafted over a series of months by our civil council. Without having these documents readily available, I can’t look at the public with a straight face and say go look through the website.”
The ad-hoc ethics committee was created in March, in response to, among other issues, a former commissioner, Tom Mair, voting to appoint his wife, Susan Odgers, to the library board. Odgers is a columnist for the Record-Eagle.
Ad-hoc committee members were Coffia, Ron Clous, and Brad Jewett. On Sept. 11 Clous and Jewett voted to disband, Coffia voted against.
While assisting the now defunct committee, Tholen said he researched ethics policies in Emmet and Antrim counties, read the model ethics ordinance put out by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, the Michigan Ethics Handbook for Municipalities, and the ethics policies suggested by the Association of Minnesota Counties.
He worked with Human Resources Director Donna Kinsey to draft an ethics policy with specific guidance for elected officials. Tholen’s draft was presented to the ad-hoc ethics committee in September, but never presented to the full board.
On July 3 the board had voted unanimously to approve an updated human resources policy, which includes a code of ethics but does not address recusal and does not include Tholen’s suggested additions on investigative and enforcement procedures.
“There is minimal guidance in place right now,” Tholen said in a phone interview. “That’s the board’s discretion, that that’s their balliwick. But what I think still needs to be addressed, is clear guidance on where a commissioner must recuse. That’s where there’s an obvious gap.”
“If somebody were to vote when they shouldn’t and that ends up being the deciding vote, there’s a potential for a lawsuit.
In 2001, Elmwood Citizens for Sensible Growth, Inc. sued Elmwood Township and the Board of Trustees, the Planning Commission, and John Gallagher as Planning Commission Chairman and Board of Trustees member, over just such a recusal issue.
Gallagher purchased a 20-acre parcel adjacent to the Lincoln Meadows development while the developer’s site plan was being reviewed by the Planning Commission, according to court documents.
On June 6, 2001 Circuit Court Judge Phillip E. Rodgers ruled that Gallagher’s participation “created an atmosphere which weakened public confidence and created a doubt in the public mind as to the impartiality of the Planning Commission’s and the Township Board’s actions.”
Additionally, Tholen’s draft policy had included sections on investigative procedure, enforcement and disclosure, which Bruce Moore, an East Bay Township resident who regularly attends commission meetings, said are vital.
Moore also said he attended four of the five ad-hoc ethics committee meetings, and expressed concern about what he viewed as a lack of transparency.
“Their resistance to the ethics policy is what has energized me at this point,” Moore said. “It should be a 10-minute discussion and a unanimous approval. Their behavior causes me to wonder, what the hell is going on?”
Tholen said he retained all of his research, and that if he does not hear from the commission on the recusal issue, he will likely suggest additional verbiage that includes the words “shall recuse.”
At Coffia's request, the issue will be back on the board's agenda for their next regular meeting, Oct. 16 beginning at 8 a.m. in the Governmental Center on Boardman Ave.
